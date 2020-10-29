Pippa: Priyanshu Painyuli and Mrunal Thakur join Ishaan Khatter

Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli join Ishaan Khatter in Pippa. (Photo: Ishaan Khatter/Express Archives, Mrunal Thakur/Instagram, Priyanshu Painyuli/Instagram)

Actors Priyanshu Painyuli and Mrunal Thakur have joined the cast of Ishaan Khatter starrer war film Pippa. Jointly produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP and Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films, Pippa will be directed by Raja Krishna Menon.

The film is based on war veteran Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta’s book The Burning Chaffees. Brigadier Mehta, from the 45th Cavalry Tank Squadron fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.

While Ishaan Khatter will headline the film, actors Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli will be seen as Ishaan’s onscreen siblings. Actor Soni Razdan will play their mother.

About the film’s casting, director Raja Krishna Menon said in a statement, “With Mrunal and Priyanshu joining Ishaan, we have three of the most exciting young actors coming together. Personally, I’m very excited to work with such extraordinary young talent and look forward to the energy they bring to Pippa.”

Producer Ronnie Screwvala said, “Pippa is a story that chronicles an Indian victory in 1971 through the eyes of the Mehta family and signing on fine actors to essay the members of this brave family was our foremost priority. I am glad we have talented actors like Mrunal and Priyanshu on board, who along with Ishaan will spearhead this story of triumph that needs to be told.”

Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP and Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films have previously backed Vicky Kaushal starrer war film Uri: The Surgical Strike. Pippa is their second collaboration, that will hit the theatres next year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd