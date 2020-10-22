Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie Roshan tests positive for coronavirus

Pinkie Roshan is under home quarantine. (Photo: Pinkie Roshan/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie Roshan has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently quarantined at home, filmmaker-husband Rakesh Roshan on Thursday said.

Hours after a report suggested that Pinkie Roshan had contracted the virus, Rakesh Roshan confirmed the news to indianexpress.com, saying, “She is asymptomatic and doing home quarantine.”

Pinkie Roshan, who turned 67 on Thursday, took to Instagram to share a photo of the birthday surprise organised by her family. The photo showed a huge cut-out of “P” made of flowers and ornamented with balloons.

“#myfamily brings in my birthday with this surprise at my door,” Pinkie captioned the picture.

