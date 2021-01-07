Petition filed to remove Amitabh Bachchan’s voice from caller tune on COVID-19 awareness

A PIL has been filed in the Delhi High Court to remove Amitabh Bachchan's voice from the caller tune on precautions against coronavirus. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan's blog)

A PIL has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the Centre to remove megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s voice from the caller tune on precautions against coronavirus on the grounds that he himself, along with some family members, had been infected by the virus.

The plea, which said there were some famous corona warriors who were willing to give their services for free, came up for hearing on Thursday before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh.

The bench listed it for January 18 as the petitioner’s counsel expressed inability to appear for physical hearing.

The petition, filed by Delhi resident and social worker Rakesh, said the government engaged Bachchan for making people aware of preventive measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic while the superstar himself as well as other members of his family could not escape it.

“The government of India has been paying fees to Amitabh Bachchan for chanting preventive measures on the caller ringtone”, said the plea, filed through advocates A K Dubey and Pawan Kumar.

“There are some corona warriors who have been doing great service to the nation and helping poor and needy people in these times as well as providing them food, cloth and shelter and it is very indispensable to mention herein that some corona warriors have distributed their hard earnings among the poor”, the plea said.

It added that some famous corona warriors are still ready to give their services without any payment and are ready to serve the nation.

“Amitabh Bachchan is not having a clean history and he is not serving the nation by being a social worker”, the plea alleged while referring to several matters pending against him in various courts.