scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Photo of Shubman Gill, Sara Ali Khan sparks dating rumours days after cricketer, Sara Tendulkar unfollowed each other

A picture of Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill having a meal together has sparked dating rumours on social media.

Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill were spotted together. (Photo: uxmiholics/TikTok)

A video of cricketer Shubman Gill having dinner with actor Sara Ali Khan at a restaurant is being widely shared on social media, sparking dating rumours between the two. The quick video, shared on TikTok, shows a woman saying that she just ‘saw Sara at Bastian’, followed by a clip and a still of the actor sitting across the table from the cricketer. While the woman in the video identifies the restaurant as Bastian in Mumbai, other reports suggest that the two were in Dubai.

Fans were surprised at the possible pairing. “Shubman Gill and Sara Ali Lhan was NOT on my 2022 bingo,” one person joked on Twitter. Neither of the two have commented on the speculation.

Also read |Sara Ali Khan says she goes to the temple, wears bikinis at beach: ‘Both are the same girl’

Sara was previously rumoured to be in relationships with her co-stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Kartik Aaryan. Before joining the films, she dated Veer Pahariya. Gill, on the other hand, was rumoured to be dating Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter, Sara. However, the two recently unfollowed each other on social media, sparking speculation that their relationship ended. In a recent appearance on Koffee with Karan, Sara admitted that she has a crush on Vijay Deverakonda.

 

 

 

Bollywood and cricket have produced some iconic pairs over the years. Sharmila Tagore married Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, while Virat Kohli is married to Anushka Sharma. KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are also reportedly dating, although neither has officially confirmed it.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRBPremium
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRB
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to manyPremium
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this yearPremium
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this year
C. Raja Mohan writes: The return of nuclear weapons on the global platformPremium
C. Raja Mohan writes: The return of nuclear weapons on the global platform

Sara made her debut with the 2018 film Kedarnath. She was most recently seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, and recently wrapped filming director Laxman Utekar’s upcoming film, starring Vicky Kaushal.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-08-2022 at 09:26:52 am
Next Story

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan parties with Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle, see inside pics

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Guitar, paan, mosquito nets – a night of AAP-BJP protests at Delhi Assembly

Guitar, paan, mosquito nets – a night of AAP-BJP protests at Delhi Assembly

Adani becomes world’s third richest person after wealth surges

Adani becomes world’s third richest person after wealth surges

Security guard assault cases throw spotlight on profession: 12-hour days, minimal pay

Security guard assault cases throw spotlight on profession: 12-hour days, minimal pay

Delhi Confidential: Is BJP a cadre party, or not? A different take

Delhi Confidential: Is BJP a cadre party, or not? A different take

Liger is a pan-India flop, 90% shows cancelled even down south
At the box office

Liger is a pan-India flop, 90% shows cancelled even down south

How Bishnoi expanded crime network in Punjab: quid pro quo with local gangs

How Bishnoi expanded crime network in Punjab: quid pro quo with local gangs

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali, how will its 'standalone' architecture work?
Express Explained

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali, how will its 'standalone' architecture work?

Premium
After on-stage slap from Will Smith, Chris Rock declines to host 2023 Oscars

After on-stage slap from Will Smith, Chris Rock declines to host 2023 Oscars

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Plan A Plan B, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga, Qala and Monica Oh My Darling stars grace Netflix’s Films Day
Plan A Plan B, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga, Qala and Monica Oh My Darling stars grace Netflix’s Films Day
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement