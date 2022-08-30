Photo of Shubman Gill, Sara Ali Khan sparks dating rumours days after cricketer, Sara Tendulkar unfollowed each other

A video of cricketer Shubman Gill having dinner with actor Sara Ali Khan at a restaurant is being widely shared on social media, sparking dating rumours between the two. The quick video, shared on TikTok, shows a woman saying that she just ‘saw Sara at Bastian’, followed by a clip and a still of the actor sitting across the table from the cricketer. While the woman in the video identifies the restaurant as Bastian in Mumbai, other reports suggest that the two were in Dubai.

Fans were surprised at the possible pairing. “Shubman Gill and Sara Ali Lhan was NOT on my 2022 bingo,” one person joked on Twitter. Neither of the two have commented on the speculation.

Sara was previously rumoured to be in relationships with her co-stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Kartik Aaryan. Before joining the films, she dated Veer Pahariya. Gill, on the other hand, was rumoured to be dating Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter, Sara. However, the two recently unfollowed each other on social media, sparking speculation that their relationship ended. In a recent appearance on Koffee with Karan, Sara admitted that she has a crush on Vijay Deverakonda.

Shubman gill dating sara ali khan after dating sara tendulkar be like pic.twitter.com/1iJzz6gjFg — rozgar_CA (@Memeswalaladka) August 29, 2022

Wo Sara Nhi Toh Yeh Sara Hi Sahi 🌚🌝😸😁😏😌🤞🤞.

.@ShubmanGill @SaraAliKhan https://t.co/jhP1315aXZ — VK RITOJ DUTTA (@VkRitoj) August 29, 2022

shubman gill dating sara ali khan after dating sara tendulkar be like pic.twitter.com/PqBv6ivWjE — tushR🍕 (@heyytusharr) August 29, 2022

Bollywood and cricket have produced some iconic pairs over the years. Sharmila Tagore married Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, while Virat Kohli is married to Anushka Sharma. KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are also reportedly dating, although neither has officially confirmed it.

Sara made her debut with the 2018 film Kedarnath. She was most recently seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, and recently wrapped filming director Laxman Utekar’s upcoming film, starring Vicky Kaushal.