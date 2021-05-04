Actor Pia Bajpiee’s brother passes away due to Covid-19 hours after she urgently asked for ventilator bed on Twitter

Actor Pia Bajpiee lost her brother to Covid-19 on Tuesday. Pia, who primarily appears in Tamil and Telugu films, took to Twitter to share the heartbreaking news. This, after she’s been asking for help for a hospital bed and a ventilator for her brother on social media.

“My brother is no more…” Pia tweeted. This came after a series of tweets which she posted seeking support in Farukhabad in Uttar Pradesh, where presumably her bother was fighting his last battle. Hours before his demise, Pia posted, “I need urgent help in district Farukhabad , kayamganj block .UP.. a bed wd ventilator ..my brother is dying ..any lead plz help Folded hands Plz Contact if u know anybody -9415191852 Abhishek.. we are already in mess.”

I need urgent help in district Farukhabad , kayamganj block .UP.. a bed wd ventilator ..my brother is dying ..any lead plz help 🙏 Plz Contact if u know anybody -9415191852 Abhishek.. we are already in mess — Pia Bajpiee (@PiaBajpai) May 4, 2021

Pia had also reached out to BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who she said called her too. Bollywood celebs like filmmaker Onir and actor Rohit Bhatnagar also reached out to her.

Pia had days before, posted a motivational note by Ash Alves on her Instagram handle to encourage her fans to stay strong at such a difficult time. Her note read, “Warrior. Remind yourself of what you’ve been able to overcome. All the times you felt like you weren’t going to make it through, you proved yourself wrong. You’re more powerful than you think – Ash Alves.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pia Bajpiee (@piabajpai)

Bhumi Pednekar on Sunday also shared that she lost two loved ones in the last 24 hours. In a tweet, she wrote “Have lost 2 people we love from my immediate world in the last 24 hours, 3 super critical. I’ve spent my day looking for Oxygen & beds for the ones we can save.”

Actor Aniruddh Dave also continues to remain in ICU at a hospital in Bhopal after his health deteriorated due to Covid-19 complications. He was shooting for a web series there when he contracted the virus.

As India grapples to meet the rising demand of oxygen cylinders and hospital beds for the coronavirus patients, actor Sonu Sood called out China for blocking consignments of oxygen concentrators being transported to India.

“We are trying to get hundreds of oxygen concentrators to India. It’s sad to say that China has blocked lots of our consignments and here in India we are losing lives every minute. I request @China_Amb_India @MFA_China to help us get our consignments cleared so we can save lives,” Sonu tweeted. In its reply, China assured of “smooth functioning of export channel of materials to India.”