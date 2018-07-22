Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif seen at Poorna Patel’s reception

Politician Praful Patel’s daughter Poorna Patel tied the knot with industrialist Namit Soni on Friday. Followed by a star-studded wedding, a grand reception party was organised by the newlyweds in Mumbai. The reception party was a starry affair with almost every bigshot from the B-town in attendance. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Urvashi Rautela, Sonaksh Sinha, Daisy Shah among others marked their presence.
The other Bollywood stars who graced the reception party with their stunning selves were Zarine Khan, Manish Malhotra, Sophie Choudhary among others. While Shabana Azmi arrived with husband Javed Akhtar, Neha Dhupia was also seen striking a pose with husband Angad Bedi.