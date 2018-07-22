Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif seen at Poorna Patel’s reception

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan at Poorna Patel’s reception. Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan at Poorna Patel’s reception.

Politician Praful Patel’s daughter Poorna Patel tied the knot with industrialist Namit Soni on Friday. Followed by a star-studded wedding, a grand reception party was organised by the newlyweds in Mumbai. The reception party was a starry affair with almost every bigshot from the B-town in attendance. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Urvashi Rautela, Sonaksh Sinha, Daisy Shah among others marked their presence.

The other Bollywood stars who graced the reception party with their stunning selves were Zarine Khan, Manish Malhotra, Sophie Choudhary among others. While Shabana Azmi arrived with husband Javed Akhtar, Neha Dhupia was also seen striking a pose with husband Angad Bedi.

Check out all the photos from Poorna Patel’s reception here:

Salman Khan looked dapper at Poorna Patel’s reception party. (Photo Credit: Instagram/Salman Khan fanclub) Salman Khan looked dapper at Poorna Patel’s reception party. (Photo Credit: Instagram/Salman Khan fanclub)

Shah Rukh Khan attended Poorna Patel’s reception. (Photo Source: Varinder Chawla) Shah Rukh Khan attended Poorna Patel’s reception. (Photo Source: Varinder Chawla)

Super 30 actor Hrithik Roshan clicked at Poorna Patel’s reception. (Photo Source: Varinder Chawla) Super 30 actor Hrithik Roshan clicked at Poorna Patel’s reception. (Photo Source: Varinder Chawla)

Katrina Kaif looked stunning at Poorna Patel’s reception. (Photo Source: Varinder Chawla) Katrina Kaif looked stunning at Poorna Patel’s reception. (Photo Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sonakshi Sinha also marked her presence at Poorna Patel’s reception. (Photo Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonakshi Sinha also marked her presence at Poorna Patel’s reception. (Photo Source: Varinder Chawla)

Race 3 star Daisy Shat at Poorna Patel’s reception. (Photo Source: Varinder Chawla) Race 3 star Daisy Shat at Poorna Patel’s reception. (Photo Source: Varinder Chawla)

Zarine Khan looked beautiful in pastel color lehenga. (Photo Source: Varinder Chawla) Zarine Khan looked beautiful in pastel color lehenga. (Photo Source: Varinder Chawla)

Neha Dhupia poses with husband Angad Bedi. (Photo Source: Varinder Chawla) Neha Dhupia poses with husband Angad Bedi. (Photo Source: Varinder Chawla)

Urvashi Rautela posed for the photographers at Poorna Patel’s reception.(Photo Source: Varinder Chawla) Urvashi Rautela posed for the photographers at Poorna Patel’s reception.(Photo Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sophie Choudry was also clicked at Poorna Patel’s reception.(Photo Source: Varinder Chawla) Sophie Choudry was also clicked at Poorna Patel’s reception.(Photo Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shabani Azmi arrives with husband Javed Akhtar at Poorna Patel’s reception.(Photo Source: Varinder Chawla) Shabani Azmi arrives with husband Javed Akhtar at Poorna Patel’s reception.(Photo Source: Varinder Chawla)

