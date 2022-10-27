scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

Bollywood star-kids Aryan Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Nysa Devgan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan unite at Diwali party. See pics

Aryan Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Nysa Devgan, Sara Ali Khan, and Ibrahim Ali Khan among others are on the list of star-kids who were seen at a Diwali party recently.

Aryan Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Nysa Devgan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Orhan AwatramaniAryan Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Nysa Devgan, Sara Ali Khan, and Ibrahim Ali Khan among others were seen at a Diwali party together. (Photo: Orhan Awatramani/Instagram)

The entire nation was looking forward to celebrating Diwali this year, after two years of muted activity because of the pandemic. And Bollywood was no different. This year, the stars made sure to have a grand celebration. Along with the OGs, the newbies too took the limelight. Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor, Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday, Ajay Devgn-Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan, Saif Ali Khan’s children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, among others, came together for several Diwali parties over the last week.

Orhan Awatramani took to Instagram Stories to share some inside photos from producer-writer Amrit Pal Bindra’s Diwali party which took place on Sunday, October 23.

Also read |Shah Rukh Khan avoids paparazzi as he arrives for Amritpal Singh’s Diwali bash; Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgn make glamorous entrance

In a photo, Aryan was seen posing with actor Tripti Dimri, Nysa, and Orhan, while in another picture, Orhan was all smiles with Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Nysa. brahim Ali Khan also attended this bash, revealing his bearded look. Along with all-star kids, Orhan’s post also featured Karan Johar.

Here are the photos of the star kids at a Diwali party:

(Photo Orhan Awatramani/Instagram) Aryan Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Nysa Devgan, Sara Ali Khan, and Ibrahim Ali Khan among others were seen at a Diwali party together (Photo Orhan Awatramani/Instagram) Aryan Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Nysa Devgan, Sara Ali Khan, and Ibrahim Ali Khan among others were seen at a Diwali party together (Photo Orhan Awatramani/Instagram) Aryan Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Nysa Devgan, Sara Ali Khan, and Ibrahim Ali Khan among others were seen at a Diwali party together (Photo Orhan Awatramani/Instagram) Aryan Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Nysa Devgan, Sara Ali Khan, and Ibrahim Ali Khan among others were seen at a Diwali party together (Photo Orhan Awatramani/Instagram) Aryan Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Nysa Devgan, Sara Ali Khan, and Ibrahim Ali Khan among others were seen at a Diwali party together (Photo Orhan Awatramani/Instagram) Aryan Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Nysa Devgan, Sara Ali Khan, and Ibrahim Ali Khan among others were seen at a Diwali party together (Photo Orhan Awatramani/Instagram) Aryan Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Nysa Devgan, Sara Ali Khan, and Ibrahim Ali Khan among others were seen at a Diwali party together (Photo Orhan Awatramani/Instagram)

Here are some more photos from the same bash:

Any number of photos of their celebrities is never enough for their fans!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-10-2022 at 10:07:39 am
Next Story

Rapper formerly known as Kanye West kicked out of Skechers’ headquarters in California, after being dumped by Adidas

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Gauri Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 27: Latest News
Advertisement