Bollywood star-kids Aryan Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Nysa Devgan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan unite at Diwali party. See pics

The entire nation was looking forward to celebrating Diwali this year, after two years of muted activity because of the pandemic. And Bollywood was no different. This year, the stars made sure to have a grand celebration. Along with the OGs, the newbies too took the limelight. Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor, Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday, Ajay Devgn-Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan, Saif Ali Khan’s children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, among others, came together for several Diwali parties over the last week.

Orhan Awatramani took to Instagram Stories to share some inside photos from producer-writer Amrit Pal Bindra’s Diwali party which took place on Sunday, October 23.

In a photo, Aryan was seen posing with actor Tripti Dimri, Nysa, and Orhan, while in another picture, Orhan was all smiles with Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Nysa. brahim Ali Khan also attended this bash, revealing his bearded look. Along with all-star kids, Orhan’s post also featured Karan Johar.

Here are the photos of the star kids at a Diwali party:

Here are some more photos from the same bash:

Any number of photos of their celebrities is never enough for their fans!