Photos: Inside Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, Manish Malhotra and Rakul Preet’s weekend ‘Pawri’

Karan Johar is the latest Bollywood personality to join the ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ bandwagon. The filmmaker attended a party on Saturday evening, which was hosted by fashion designer and close friend Manish Malhotra. The 48-year-old gave a sneak-peek into his ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ moment with a picture on his Instagram stories. The photo featured Karan with Manish, Parineeti Chopra, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh and others.

Later, Manish Malhotra also shared a picture with Sara Ali Khan on his Instagram stories. Before Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Randeep Hooda and others had hopped on to the viral video train, which was created by popular musician Yashraj Mukhate.

On the work front, Karan Johar launched Dharma Cornerstone Agency under which he launched new faces. So far, he has introduced 83′ actor Dhairya Karwa, Dostana 2 debutant Lakshya, Guilty star Gurfateh Singh Pirzada and Bulbbul fame Triptii Dimri. As a producer, Karan Johar has Sooryavanshi, Shershaah, Brahmastra, Liger, Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Shakun Batra’s untitled project in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, actor Kiara Advani, who was one of the party guests, is currently on cloud nine as she recently bagged the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award for her performance in Netflix movie Guilty. Sharing a photo of the trophy on her social media, the actor wrote, “My First Critics choice Best Actress award for #Guilty 🙏🏼 Thankyou for this prestigious honour🙏🏼Thankyou @karanjohar @ruchinarain @somenmishra @apoorva1972 @dharmaticent @netflix_in and my entire team of Guilty! And to all you amazing people for rooting for me, my heart is so full.”