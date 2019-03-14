Five reasons to watch Sanya Malhotra and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Photograph

Ritesh Batra’s next Photograph, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles, hits theaters this Friday. The film had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and was also screened at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival in February. Along with it, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mere Pyare Prime Minister also releases this week.

Advertising

So, before you decide which film to watch this weekend, here are reasons which make Photograph a good watch:

1. Ritesh Batra (Director)

Filmmaker Ritesh Batra has previously presented Indian cinephiles with the critically acclaimed The Lunchbox starring Nimrat Kaur, Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The director has time and again been appreciated for sketching believable characters and not dramatising his films needlessly. He is known for his understanding of the subjects, like the dabbawallahs of Mumbai in The Lunchbox. After the critically acclaimed The Lunchbox, movie buffs can expect another masterpiece from Batra in Photograph.

2. Cast

Sanya Malhotra and Nawazuddin Siddiqui headline the cast of Photograph which also features actors like Sachin Khedekar, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Robin Das, Jim Sarbh, Denzil Smith and Farrukh Jaffar. While Sanya has proved her mettle with films like Dangal and Pataakha, Nawaz’s perfection in his craft is known to all. So, the audience can expect a film with some impactful performances.

Advertising

3. Plot

After watching the trailer of Photograph, you might assume it to be a regular Bollywood rich-girl-meets-poor-guy story but there is more to it. The street photographer Rafi aka Nawaz clicks photographs of tourists at the Gateway of India and meets Miloni (Sanya Malhotra), a CA by profession there. Later, he convinces her to pretend to be his girlfriend Noori in front of his ailing grandmother just to avoid conversation around his marriage. But, eventually, the two develop a bond. Now, if that is love or friendship or something beyond that, makes for an interesting narrative.

4. Early reviews

Photograph had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. The Ritesh Batra film received a warm response from film critics. International publications have hailed the movie as a quiet and effective romance. The Hollywood Reporter called it ‘a quiet charmer’ and Variety called it a ‘nice’ film. “No one should head into a Batra film expecting fireworks, but for anyone who appreciates his understated style, Photograph is a satisfying, unswoony romance,” a section of THR’s review read.

5. Unusual pairing

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been a unconventional hero of Bollywood who has played varied characters in movies but has hardly romanced on the silver screen. Also, Sanya Malhotra, apart from Badhaai Ho, has been seen in roles like a feisty wrestler Babita in Dangal and a rugged Chhutki in Pataakha. Both of them being cast opposite each other has caught everyone’s attention. Twitterati has appreciated their equation in the trailer of the movie and is eagerly waiting for them to create magic on the silver screen.