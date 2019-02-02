Photograph review roundup: Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer hailed as a quiet romance

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra starrer Photograph recently premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and the Ritesh Batra directorial has been garnering rave reviews.

International publications have hailed the movie as a quiet and effective romance. The Hollywood Reporter called it ‘a quiet charmer.’

“Batra deftly sets up the push and pull between tradition and modern views of marriage, and of the class differences separating the would-be couple. When they go on a movie date, Miloni jumps a bit in her seat. Rafi says it’s nothing, just a rat scampering across her feet. Production designer Shruti Gupte and cinematographer Ben Kutchins create a vivid look that silently highlights those distinctions, from the busy touristy streets of Mumbai to Miloni’s comfortable but nondescript family home and the dark hovel Rafi shares with several other men, sleeping on mats on the floor,” a section of THR’s review read.

“No one should head into a Batra film expecting fireworks, but for anyone who appreciates his understated style, Photograph is a satisfying, unswoony romance,” the review further read.

On the other hand, Variety called Photograph a ‘nice’ film and wrote, “Six years after the international crossover success of The Lunchbox, along comes Photograph to prove, whatever Thomas Wolfe may think, that you can go home again. Writer-director Ritesh Batra’s first Indian film since his debut feature has the same quiet streak of wistful sentimentality that made The Lunchbox so globally beloved — and, for that matter, the same softly-softly humanity found in his two subsequent English-language efforts, The Sense of an Ending and Our Souls at Night. Whether roaming the streets of Mumbai or the plains of Colorado, Batra’s filmmaking has remained markedly consistent in tone and texture: You’d be hard pressed to find anyone making nicer films in world cinema right now.”

Photograph is Batra’s fourth feature film and his second Hindi movie. His first, The Lunchbox, starring Irrfan, Nawazuddin and Nimrat Kaur had been a crossover sensation, making him one of the most sought-after filmmakers in the market.

Photograph also stars Vijay Raaz and Jim Sarbh in significant roles. It will release in India on March 8.