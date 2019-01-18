Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Sanya Malhotra’s Photograph to release on March 8

Critically acclaimed director Ritesh Batra’s next film Photograph will hit Indian screens on March 8. The movie will have its world premiere at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival which will take place from January 23 to February 2. The film, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra, will also have its European premiere at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival that will be held from February 7 through 17.

Advertising

According to the festival’s official website, the film will be presented under the Berlinale Special films category at the Berlinale 2019. The festival revealed the line-up on Thursday.

Ritesh Batra, known for narrating heartfelt stories with universal appeal, is collaborating with Nawazuddin for the second time after their much-acclaimed Lunchbox. Their latest, Photograph is set in Dharavi in Mumbai, and has been jointly produced by India, Germany and USA-based companies.

Batra took to Twitter to share the news about its selection at the Berlinale. He wrote, “Hello all, #photograph will also be screened at the #berlinale2019 Berlinale Special Gala Photograph von Ritesh Batra mit Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanya Malhotra, Farrukh Jaffar, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh, Akash Sinha, Saharsh Kumar Shukla.”

Hello all, #photograph will also be screened at the #berlinale2019

Berlinale Special Gala

Photograph

von Ritesh Batra

mit Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanya Malhotra, Farrukh Jaffar, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh, Akash Sinha, Saharsh Kumar Shukla — riteshbatra (@riteshbatra) January 17, 2019

Apart from Photograph, Zoya Akhtar’s hip hop drama Gully Boy is also part of the Berlinale Special films. The Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer will have its world premiere at the movie gala.

Other films in the category are features Chiwetel Ejiofor-directed The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, Brecht, Celle que vous croyez (Who You Think I Am), El Norte (The North), Peter Lindbergh – Women Stories and documentaries ANTHROPOCENE: The Human Epoch, Es hatte schlimmer kommen konnen (It Could Have Been Worse – Mario Adorf), Lampenfieber (Kids in the Spotlight), Watergate – Or: How We Learned to Stop an Out of Control President and Weil du nur einmal lebst – Die Toten Hosen auf Tour (You Only Live Once – Die Toten Hosen on Tour).

National Award-winning filmmaker Rima Das’ Bulbul Can Sing will also have its European premiere at the Berlinale.

Advertising

The Assamese feature will be presented under the Generation 2019: Hell-Bent Women – On Both Sides Of The Camera segment.

(With PTI inputs)