Photograph full movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra starrer Photograph has been leaked online by piracy site Tamilrockers.

Despite several warnings by the courts including the Madras High Court and stringent action by law enforcement agencies, Tamilrockers operates with sheer impunity.

In the recent past, Tamilrockers has leaked movies like Boomerang, Pottu, Sathru, Badla, Captain Marvel, Thadam, 90 ml, Luka Chuppi, Kanne Kalaimaane Pettikadai and Total Dhamaal among others.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave Photograph two stars and wrote, “After doing two films, The Sense Of An Ending and Our Souls At Night, Ritesh Batra returns to Mumbai with Photograph, with one more addition to his signature theme: two unlikely strangers finding a spark in each other. But this tale, about a street-side photographer Rafi (Siddiqui), and Miloni (Malhotra), a student of accountancy from an upper middle-class home, is a letdown, coming together only in moments.”

She added, “In one of the most telling scenes in the film, the painfully shy Miloni describes herself in a photograph, taken by Rafi: ‘woh ladki mujhse zyada khush lag rahi thi, aur mujhse zyada sundar’. It is the kind of clear-eyed appraisal of the self that is rarely articulated in our self-absorbed cinema, and that moment instantly gains weight: a photograph can be worth more than a thousand words.”