Phone Bhoot trailer: Katrina Kaif turns Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter into bumbling desi ghostbusters; don’t miss the joke on poor Hindi

The trailer of Phone Booth, starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, is out. The actors have been keeping fans guessing about the seemingly whacky horror-comedy with new posters and teasers.

The trailer sees Katrina Kaif as a ghost and has a mission for Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi who seem to be the desi version of Ghostbusters, and she wants them to take down an eerie Jackie Shroff or ‘Aatma Ram’ as he’s called. The film ticks off everything that one would expect from a Bollywood horror comedy — slapstick comedy, item songs, a female ghost with feet facing the other side and some questionable moments of seriousness thrown in. There is also a dig at poor Hindi, ironically delivered by Katrina herself. As a ghost, played by Sheeba Chaddha, is unable to say ‘moksh’, Katrina deadpans, “Tumhari Hindi weak hai?” The trailer is peppered with references from older Bollywood films, including Koi Mil Gayaa and Siddhant’s 2019 film, Gully Boy. Considering Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s success, this might just be another victory in this genre.

Watch Phone Booth trailer | Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies)

Earlier, Katrina had shared a video, where she plays with a toy car that sees Siddhant and Ishaan inside it. The clip began with the two getting excited inside the car, and as they start looking around, she picks up the car. They had also shared quirky posters of the trio.

Siddhant, Katrina and Ishaan had also featured on Koffee with Karan Season 7 to promote their film, and showed their close friendship with each other. Siddhant told News 18 recently about the fun he had working with Katrina, “I would say, it’s amazing working with her. She might look innocent but she is a prankster. She used to prank us a lot as we are juniors also. It was fun working with her, she was very loving. Got to learn a lot from her. I think she is one of the most hardworking actresses I have worked with.”

Katrina was last seen in Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar, while Siddhant starred in the domestic noir thriller Gehraiyaan that received polarised reviews. On the other hand, Ishaan Khatter was last seen in Khali Peeli with Ananya Panday.

Phone Bhoot is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. It has been produced by Excel Entertainment which is headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film is slated to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022.