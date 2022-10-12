Phone Bhoot song Kinna Sonna teaser: Katrina Kaif grooves to peppy beats with ghostbuster friends Siddhant Chaturvedi-Ishaan Khatter

The teaser of Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer Phone Bhoot’s first song “Kinna Sonna” is out. The track has been written, composed by Tanishk Bagchi and crooned by Zahrah S Khan and Tanishk Bagchi.

As far as the visuals go, it has been pitched as a club song with peppy beats as Katrina grooves to the music in fitted red dress. She is later accompanied by the duo of Ishaan and Siddhant, who are dressed identically in some formals and dark glasses. The full video song will be available on Thursday.

Recently, the trailer of the horror-comedy was unveiled in Mumbai. The film sees Katrina Kaif and Sheeba Chaddha playing ghosts as Katrina teams up with Ishaan and Siddhant to form a desi ghostbuster trio of their own in order to provide nirvana to the souls captured by the evil Jackie Shroff.

Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and penned by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot has been bankrolled by Excel Entertainment, which is headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film will release in cinemas on November 4 this year.

Besides Phone Bhoot, Katrina Kaif is also looking forward to the release of Tiger 3, which will see her once again pair up with Salman Khan. The movie is also said to star Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 will release sometime next year. The actor also has the road trip movie Jee Le Zaraa, which will be helmed by Farhan Akhtar and will also star Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles.

Katrina Kaif was last seen in the Rohit Shetty actioner Sooryavanshi.