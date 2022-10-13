Phone Bhoot song Kinna Sona: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter sway in this Thriller-inspired club track

The first music video of Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter-starrer Phone Bhoot‘s “Kinna Sona” is out. The track, composed, written and sung by Tanishk Bagchi is a peppy but slow club number.

While the lyrics are okay and the music average, it is the charisma of the three actors, the song’s choreography and picturisation which takes the cake. As introduced earlier in the trailer, Katrina plays a ghost in the movie, and the song also plays with that information as everyone is made to do Michael Jackson’s Thriller-inspired moves.

Dressed in a red fitted dress, Katrina looks ravishing as usual, while her camaraderie with the boys, Siddhant and Ishaan also shines through. Phone Bhoot also features Sheeba Chaddha and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. While Jackie has been pitched as an antagonist, Sheeba too is a ghost, and Ishaan-Siddhant play desi ghostbusters, who have been miraculously ‘gifted’ the power to see spirits.

Katrina teams up with the guys to form a Ghostbuster trio to take down Shroff’s character in order to provide moksha to the entrapped souls. Phone Bhoot has been bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhawani’s Excel Entertainment. It has been directed by Mirzapur fame filmmaker Gurmmeet Singh and penned by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath.

Phone Bhoot releases on November 4 in cinemas. Apart from this, Katrina also has Jee Le Zaraa, Tiger 3 and Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas in her kitty.