Friday, July 15, 2022

Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter starrer gets new release date. See quirky poster

The new release date pf Phone Bhoot was announced along with a quirky poster.

July 15, 2022 9:18:02 pm
katrina ishaan siddhant phone bhootPhone Bhoot has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh.

Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Phone Bhoot has been postponed yet again. The makers on Friday revealed its new release date. The supernatural comedy will now arrive in cinemas on November 4. It was previously scheduled to hit theatres on October 7.

The new release date was announced along with a quirky poster which was shared by the film’s team on social media. “Ringing in with an update,” read the caption.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh of Mirzapur fame and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s banner Excel Entertainment, Phone Bhoot marks the first collaboration of its lead actors Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

A motion poster of Phone Bhoot was released last month which called the film “Ek Bhayanak comedy.” It gave fans a taste of the movie’s fun-filled vibe. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chaddha, Nidhi Bisht and Surender Thakur.

Phone Bhoot will be Katrina Kaif’s first release after tying the knot with Vicky Kaushal in December 2021.

