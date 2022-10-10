Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif says husband Vicky Kaushal’s reaction to trailer gave team confidence

Katrina Kaif is a happy, relieved artiste, partly because how her upcoming horror comedy Phone Bhoot has shaped up and also because how her actor husband Vicky Kaushal has responded to the trailer. Katrina attended the film’s trailer launch along with co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. At the event, Katrina, who returns to the big screen a year after Sooryavanshi, said she is hopeful that Phone Bhoot will be the kind of film that’ll pull in the audience.

“Vicky absolutely loved the trailer. He had such a good reaction, that gave us even more confidence and happiness. He feels that the film is something which is fun and people are going to connect to. I think right now people want to come (to cinemas) and have a good time, watch something funny, enjoy themselves. That’s all we are hoping this film will do,” Katrina said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

The trailer of Phone Bhoot takes a smart dig at Katrina’s poor Hindi in a scene where a ghost, played by Sheeba Chaddha, is unable to say ‘moksh’. Katrina deadpans, “Tumhari Hindi weak hai?”

At the event, when noted that Katrina has a come long way—from not being comfortable in Hindi once to now teaching others the correct pronounciation— the actor replied, “Thank you. I’m not sure if this is a compliment but I’m taking it.” To which Ishaan joked, “Katrina mam has gone so far ahead that not just humans, she has started giving tutorials to witches as well!”

Watch Phone Bhoot trailer here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Phone Bhoot stars Katrina Kaif as a ghost and at the event, also attended by producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the makers were asked why was the star chosen to be cast as a ghost. Farhan quipped, “Even we were thinking like you, that how to turn Katrina as a ghost, it’s impossible! But she wanted to play a ghost.”

Phone Bhoot will be this year’s second horror comedy after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and in line with a series of films like Stree, Bhoot Police and Roohi to tap into a genre, which has seen mixed results at the box office.

Photos from Phone Bhoot trailer launch:

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

When asked asked about it, Farhan said, “The thing is, your story should be good and film entertaining. All kinds of films are made again and again. There have been thousands of love stories, dramas, action, revenge dramas. Even this is one genre. The only thing is, your story shouldn’t be similar to what has already been done before. That’s what we have attempted.”

Phone Bhoot has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. It has been produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film is slated to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022.