Phone Bhoot box office Day 3: Kantara looms over Katrina Kaif’s horror comedy, new releases dull at ticket windows

The box office collections of Phone Bhoot showed marginal improvement on its second and third day, but still not enough. The horror comedy, starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter had an underwhelming opening and could only rake in around Rs 2 crore. While business improved marginally, the film’s total collection stands at Rs 7.85 crore. Considering Katrina has been part of Rs 300 crore films like the Tiger franchise, the numbers are quite a letdown.

Phone Bhoot earned Rs 2.75 on its second day, and Rs 3.05 crore on the third. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures, mentioning that the contribution was mainly from the metros and the mass pockets ‘remained dull’. ”

#PhoneBhoot struggles… Biz did improve on Day 2 and 3, but the 3-day total is below the mark… Contribution from metros mainly, mass pockets remain dull… Weekdays crucial… Fri 2.05 cr, Sat 2.75 cr, Sun 3.05 cr. Total: ₹ 7.85 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/8TWPQ3LKIg — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 7, 2022

Phone Bhoot, which received poor reviews, clashed with Janhvi Kapoor’s Mili and Huma Qureshi-Sonakshi Sinha’s Double XL, both of which could only manage a few lakhs, falling short of a crore on their opening day. While Mili has made about Rs 1.3 crore in three days, Double XL is still short of the mark.

Meanwhile, the Kannada film Kantara has raced ahead of the Bollywood releases. The film, as per Bollywood Hungama, has made about Rs 62 crore with its Hindi version and is showing no signs of slowing down.

It has been a difficult year for Bollywood, as most of their big-budget and star-studded films haven’t minted money, the most surprising being Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha as well as four of Akshay Kumar’s films, Bachchan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan and now Ram Setu. Ajay Devgn’s comedy Thank God petered out quickly and failed to attract much footfall. The film industry has tasted success with a handful of films, including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi and The Kashmir Files. On the other hand, the South films like Ponniyin Selvan, RRR and KGF Chapter 2 have raked in millions worldwide.