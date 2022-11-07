scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 07, 2022

Phone Bhoot box office Day 3: Kantara looms over Katrina Kaif’s horror comedy, new releases dull at ticket windows

Phone Bhoot box office Day 3: Katrina Kaif's film shows marginal improvement even as Janhvi Kapoor's Mili and Sonakshi-Huma's Double XL struggle at Rs 1 crore mark.

phone bhootPhone Bhoot released in cinemas on Friday.

The box office collections of Phone Bhoot showed marginal improvement on its second and third day, but still not enough. The horror comedy, starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter had an underwhelming opening and could only rake in around Rs 2 crore. While business improved marginally, the film’s total collection stands at Rs 7.85 crore. Considering Katrina has been part of Rs 300 crore films like the Tiger franchise, the numbers are quite a letdown.

Also Read |Janhvi Kapoor reveals rumoured ex-boyfriend Ishaan Khatter texted to wish her well for Mili: ‘A part of us will always root for each other’

Phone Bhoot earned Rs 2.75 on its second day, and Rs 3.05 crore on the third. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures, mentioning that the contribution was mainly from the metros and the mass pockets ‘remained dull’. ”

Phone Bhoot, which received poor reviews, clashed with Janhvi Kapoor’s Mili and Huma Qureshi-Sonakshi Sinha’s Double XL, both of which could only manage a few lakhs, falling short of a crore on their opening day. While Mili has made about Rs 1.3 crore in three days, Double XL is still short of the mark.

Meanwhile, the Kannada film Kantara has raced ahead of the Bollywood releases. The film, as per Bollywood Hungama, has made about Rs 62 crore with its Hindi version and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Why US central bank is forcing its economy into recessionPremium
ExplainSpeaking | Why US central bank is forcing its economy into recession
Field report: Why farmers are still burning stubble despite machines bein...Premium
Field report: Why farmers are still burning stubble despite machines bein...
RBI withdrew $66.73 billion from overseas banks to prop up Re in H1Premium
RBI withdrew $66.73 billion from overseas banks to prop up Re in H1
Atmospheric scientist, Professor, IIT Kanpur: Strengthen pollution regula...Premium
Atmospheric scientist, Professor, IIT Kanpur: Strengthen pollution regula...

It has been a difficult year for Bollywood, as most of their big-budget and star-studded films haven’t minted money, the most surprising being Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha as well as four of Akshay Kumar’s films, Bachchan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan and now Ram Setu. Ajay Devgn’s comedy Thank God petered out quickly and failed to attract much footfall. The film industry has tasted success with a handful of films, including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi and The Kashmir Files. On the other hand, the South films like Ponniyin Selvan, RRR and KGF Chapter 2 have raked in millions worldwide.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-11-2022 at 12:04:57 pm
Next Story

Are bananas really ‘radioactive’? An expert clears up common misunderstandings about radiation

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kapil Sharma: 9 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 07: Latest News
Advertisement