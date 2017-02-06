Phillauri trailer: Shah Rukh Khan loves ‘paidaishi bhoot’ Anushka Sharma, Bollywood showers praises. See pic

Phillauri trailer: Anushka Sharma-starrer is getting love from all. Phillauri trailer: Anushka Sharma-starrer is getting love from all.

As the trailer of Phillauri landed, immense praise flooded social media and Twitter pages of Anushka Sharma who plays a beautiful adorable spirit Shashi in her latest production. And it looks like the who’s who of Bollywood have taken the lead to share and talk about the trailer. Shah Rukh Khan expressed that he just loves this ‘paideshi bhoot’, and soon after, Ranveer Singh tweeted, “Awesome! Lovely trailer! So Fresh! 😍✨✨✨✨ (Trial ke liye bulana, Bhootni!)”

Apart from them, Twinkle Khanna to Mahira Khan, Karan Johar, Arjun Rampal, Dia Mirza and Badshah, all have showered their love for Anushka, who plays a ghost in Phillauri. But the best compliment for Anushka came from her debut film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi co-star Shah Rukh Khan.

Soon after the trailer got released today, Anushka Sharma also shared the first poster of Phillauri, that also stars Diljit Dosanjh, who returns to Bollywood after making a blockbuster debut with Udta Punjab last year.

Anushka Sharma shared the poster with the caption, “Here comes the bride…in spirit! 1st poster of #Phillauri – releasing March 24! Hope you guys love it! @foxstarhindi @OfficialCSFilms,” and we are super excited for the film that will hit the theaters on March 24.

Anushka Sharma seems to be all excited with her ghost avatar and thus shared this on her page:

Awesome! Lovely trailer! So Fresh! 😍✨✨✨✨ (Trial ke liye bulana, Bhootni!) 👻 https://t.co/0j4sp0TqQl — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) February 6, 2017

Coming back to the Phillauri trailer, SRK tweeted, “Too too sweet. Main paidaishi bhoot hoon!!”

Too too sweet. Main paidaishi bhoot hoon!! https://t.co/1zSqraPmT9 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 6, 2017

Twinkle Khanna also shared the trailer with the caption, “Considering I’m obsessed with ghosts and keep writing about people marrying trees-this is right up my alley-love the trailer @AnushkaSharma, ” Karan Joahr wrote, “I LOVE this trailer!!! it tells a story that you want to know all about! #Phillauri http://bit.ly/PhillauriTrailer … @AnushkaSharma @diljitdosanjh.”

Raees actor Mahira Khan wrote, “This looks great and is so inspiring! @AnushkaSharma.” Diana Penty tweeted, “Loving this @AnushkaSharma!! 😁😘 Looks like such fun! #PhillauriTrailer @diljitdosanjh @OfficialCSFilms.”

Maniesh Paul too seems to be in love with Anushka as he wrote, “I told u earlier n saying it again that u r AMAZING!!! Dis is superb n love ur versitality….loads of love n luck to u😊😊 @AnushkaSharma.”

See more celeb reaction on Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Phillauri trailer:

I LOVE this trailer!!! it tells a story that you want to know all about! #Phillauri https://t.co/ZIVyIQ6P41 @AnushkaSharma @diljitdosanjh — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 6, 2017

Considering I’m obsessed with ghosts and keep writing about people marrying trees-this is right up my alley-love the trailer @AnushkaSharma https://t.co/b9HXrUFURF — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) February 6, 2017

This looks great and is so inspiring! @AnushkaSharma https://t.co/WA8Rnix8Bc — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) February 6, 2017

This looks like fun 😄👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/c6zUKxyNcg — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) February 6, 2017

Watched the trailer for #Phillauri on loop & omg ❤,just can’t wait to see more @AnushkaSharma @diljitdosanjh @CleanSlateFilms and team 👏🏻👏🏻 — bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) February 6, 2017

I told u earlier n saying it again that u r AMAZING!!! Dis is superb n love ur versitality….loads of love n luck to u😊😊 @AnushkaSharma https://t.co/pQ1776Cypw — Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) February 6, 2017

& there she goes pushing the envelopes again,each time bigger and better👊. Can’t wait for this one, looks amazing!✨😊 https://t.co/Y8GArLvtr1 — Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) February 6, 2017

Thank You so much 😊👻 https://t.co/fTWHz2doxn — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 6, 2017

Thank you lovely 😊 😘❤️ https://t.co/luvWJO0eUx — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 6, 2017

To doston aaj ki charcha ka vishay hai PHILLAURI ka adbhut aur behtereen trailer!Watch @diljitdosanjh @AnushkaSharma https://t.co/HREs2TqNXW — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) February 6, 2017

Anushka Sharma as “the bride… in spirit” is reminding us of Casper and we are totally in love with the quirky tale of this friendly ghost and her past life.

