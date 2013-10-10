Petition for stay on release of Akshay Kumar’s ‘Boss’ filed in HC

A petition was filed before the Delhi High Court seeking stay on the release of upcoming Hindi movie ‘Boss’ on the ground that the Honey Singh song  ‘Party all Night’  contained “vulgar” words.

A bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justice Manmohan asked the film makers to inform the court whether the “objectionable” word was deleted from the song or not by next date of hearing.

The Akshay Kumar starer film is scheduled to be released in the theatre on October 16.

The bench’s direction came after the Center’s standing counsel Jatan Singh told the court that the Central Board of Film Certification has yet to issue the certificate to the

film for its release.

He also submitted that following complaints,the producer of the film had appeared before the board and assured it to delete the objectionable word from the song,sung be Honey Singh,before the release of the movie.

The bench was hearing the petition filed by a lawyer Sanjay Bhatnagar through counsel R D Rana alleging that without censure board’s approval how the song was released with such a vulgar word.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that the court should grant a stay on the release of the film till either the word or the song is deleted from the film.

The bench now posted the matter for hearing on Friday.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App