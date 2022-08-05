PETA India writes to Ranveer Singh to ‘ditch his pants’ one more time for its vegan campaign, send Pamela Anderson’s pic

Ranveer Singh’s racy photoshoot might have left some batting their eyelids, but People for the Ethical Treatment of Animal (PETA) India wants to take the actor’s latest experiment one notch higher. The organisatipn has requested Ranveer to “ditch” his pants one more time for a PETA campaign.

In the letter shared by PETA on social media, we see Sachin Bangera addressing Ranveer to take cue from their previous celebrity associations like Anushka Sharma, Joaquin Phoenix, Kartik Aaryan, and Natalie Portman to promote veganism.

“Greetings from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, the country’s best-known animal rights group, with more than 2 million members and supporters. We saw your head-turning Paper Magazine photo shoot – and we hope you’ll ditch the pants for us, too,” an excerpt read.

The letter further added, “To promote compassion for animals, will you consider appearing in a nude PETA India advertisement with the tagline ‘All Animals Have the Same Parts – Try Vegan’? I’ve attached a reference image featuring Pamela Anderson for your perusal.”

Ranveer Singh shocked many by posing nude for Paper Magazine recently. While most of his Bollywood peers and fans lauded his guts and the fact that he was so comfortable in showing off his skin, it also sparked controversy with an FIR being registered against him for “hurting the sentiments of women and insulting their modesty through his photographs.”