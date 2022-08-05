scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

PETA India writes to Ranveer Singh to ‘ditch his pants’ one more time for its vegan campaign, send Pamela Anderson’s pic

Ranveer Singh posed nude for Paper Magazine recently. While most of his Bollywood peers and fans lauded his guts, it also sparked a controversy and led to an FIR.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 5, 2022 10:53:27 am
ranveer singh nude photoshootPETA India has written to Ranveer Singh to be a part of a vegan campaign. (Photo: Instagram/Ranveer Singh)

Ranveer Singh’s racy photoshoot might have left some batting their eyelids, but People for the Ethical Treatment of Animal (PETA) India wants to take the actor’s latest experiment one notch higher. The organisatipn has requested Ranveer to “ditch” his pants one more time for a PETA campaign.

In the letter shared by PETA on social media, we see Sachin Bangera addressing Ranveer to take cue from their previous celebrity associations like Anushka Sharma, Joaquin Phoenix, Kartik Aaryan, and Natalie Portman to promote veganism.

Also read |Ranveer Singh’s nude photos were ‘secretly taken to a printing lab’ on a pen drive, reveals creative director: ‘We would never send emails’

“Greetings from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, the country’s best-known animal rights group, with more than 2 million members and supporters. We saw your head-turning Paper Magazine photo shoot – and we hope you’ll ditch the pants for us, too,” an excerpt read.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

The letter further added, “To promote compassion for animals, will you consider appearing in a nude PETA India advertisement with the tagline ‘All Animals Have the Same Parts – Try Vegan’? I’ve attached a reference image featuring Pamela Anderson for your perusal.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...Premium
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...Premium
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?Premium
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?
Also read |Vidya Balan on FIR against Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot: ‘Maybe they don’t have much work to do’

Ranveer Singh shocked many by posing nude for Paper Magazine recently. While most of his Bollywood peers and fans lauded his guts and the fact that he was so comfortable in showing off his skin, it also sparked controversy with an FIR being registered against him for “hurting the sentiments of women and insulting their modesty through his photographs.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 10:53:27 am

Most Popular

1

Centre warns Baghel govt: Implement rural housing plan or we reconsider aid

2

Pakistan’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate weightlifting podium finish with Moosewala songs

3

Amid China-US tension: Jaishankar meets Blinken, discusses Lanka, ASEAN

4

At Mamata’s meeting in Delhi, Abhishek spells out House strategy

5

In note to Govt, CJI Ramana names Justice U U Lalit as his successor

Featured Stories

August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
Support for abortion rights in the state is heartening — obstacles for wo...
Support for abortion rights in the state is heartening — obstacles for wo...
MPC
MPC
Explained: What is a carbon market, and why does India want to create one?
Explained: What is a carbon market, and why does India want to create one?
Minority anger, votes: Why Pinarayi govt back-pedalled thrice in two weeks
Minority anger, votes: Why Pinarayi govt back-pedalled thrice in two weeks
Karnataka polls next year: Shah meets CM, top state leaders; apprised on ...
Karnataka polls next year: Shah meets CM, top state leaders; apprised on ...
China using my Taiwan visit as 'excuse' for military drills: Nancy Pelosi
Live Updates

China using my Taiwan visit as 'excuse' for military drills: Nancy Pelosi

Darlings: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning
Movie Review

Darlings: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

Guests at Kharge's party waited until he finished up with ED at Young Indian office
Delhi Confidential

Guests at Kharge's party waited until he finished up with ED at Young Indian office

Mansukh Mandaviya: No poor person should die in this country for lack of treatment
Express Adda

Mansukh Mandaviya: No poor person should die in this country for lack of treatment

Premium
From Punjab on both sides of border, weightlifters forge winning bond
CWG 2022

From Punjab on both sides of border, weightlifters forge winning bond

What is carbon market, why does India want to create one?
Explained

What is carbon market, why does India want to create one?

Good looks, plugged with some serious fast charging
Oppo Reno8 review

Good looks, plugged with some serious fast charging

Students boycott meals cooked by Dalits; officials say no caste bias
Gujarat

Students boycott meals cooked by Dalits; officials say no caste bias

Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?
Opinion

Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘spa time’ on her trip to Rishikesh
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement