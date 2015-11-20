Peshwa descendant objects to Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Bajirao Mastani’, writes to CM

The Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer “Bajirao-Mastani”, produced and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has landed into controversy, with the descendant of Bajirao Peshwa I alleging that historical facts have been “altered” while portraying the late king and his wives Kashibai and Mastani in the film. The Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer “Bajirao-Mastani”, produced and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has landed into controversy, with the descendant of Bajirao Peshwa I alleging that historical facts have been “altered” while portraying the late king and his wives Kashibai and Mastani in the film.

In a letter written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday (November 19), Bajirao’s descendant Prasadrao Peshwe has demanded that the government look into the matter, review the soon-to-be released film, investigate the matter and take a decision accordingly.

Peshwe said he is an ordinary citizen and wrote to the Chief Minister after watching the teasers and promos of the upcoming film.

“It has been found out that the said cinema in the name of cinematic liberty has altered original history. So also, a song has been picturised on the wife of Shrimant Bajirao Peshwe I, Kashibai and Mastani. This incident is not keeping in-line with the history,” he alleged.

“Moreover, the ‘Pinga’ dance form is an integral part of Marathi culture and has been transformed into an ‘item song’ and the costumes and dance direction are on that lines,” he further alleged.

Prasadrao said the warrior king Shrimant Bajirao Peshwe and the overall legacy of Peshwas is a matter of Maharashtrian pride. “The historical personalities are always a matter of respect. The picturisation of the said film, the historical references of the period and story appear to be perverted,” he charged.

“As I could not withstand the insult of Maratha history, Marathi ethos and Indian culture, I am making this appeal to you that the Maharashtra government pay attention, review the entire film, and with proper inquiry arrive at a appropriate decision,” he said in the letter to Chief Minister Fadnavis.

As per historical records, Bajirao Ballal Bhat, better known as Bajirao Peshwa I, was born on August 18, 1700 and ruled between 1720 to 1740. He died in a battle on April 28, 1740. According to historical records, Bajirao Peshwa I fought 43 wars and remained unconquered.

Another descendant of queen Kashibai Peshwe, who wished not to be named, claimed that Kashibai suffered from an arthritis-like ailment at a very young age and was bed-ridden for most of her life.

“The late queen was highly learned and had her own library. Since the late queen Kashibai suffered from a debilitating disease of the knee joints, she could never have been expected to dance. Moreover, the royal ladies never danced in public,” he said.

