‘People would point, say she’s Hema Malini-Dharmendra’s daughter’: Esha Deol on growing up as a star kid

Bollywood actor Esha Deol is the daughter of yesteryear stars Dharmendra and Hema Malini, but was never exposed to the paparazzi culture that is prevalent today. She says, unlike today when star kids are chased by the photographers, she had a normal childhood where she travelled in trains across the country. The maximum attention she got was people pointing at her and saying, “She is Dharmendra and Hema Malini’s daughter”.

“When we were growing up, there was no paparazzi culture. Despite being the daughter of huge superstars, it was very easy for us to step out and do things. The most that people would do back then was point in my direction and say, ‘Yeh Dharmendra and Hema Malini ki beti hai’,” the actor told The Times Of India in an interview.

Esha, who is now a mother of two daughters, Radhaya and Miraya, holds nothing against the paparazzi culture but feels her children should not be photographed by the paparazzi as it is her who is a ‘public figure’ and not them. The actor wants a ‘normal childhood’ for her daughters and wants to keep them ‘private’.

She said, “Today, I think it is the culture that we have picked up. The paparazzi are just doing their job; they have always given a lot of respect to my family and me. If I am ever not comfortable being photographed, they don’t click me. I share a lovely understanding with them. My kids are for my husband, family, and me, and I prefer to keep them private; it is me who is a public figure. I want my kids to have a normal childhood too.”

Growing up to star parents, Esha had many star kids around her whom she refers to as ‘one big family’. But among all, she has been the closest to Zayed Khan, Tusshar Kapoor, and Abhishek Bachchan.

Recently, Esha launched her production banner Bharat Esha Films and returned to acting with the movie titled Ek Duaa. The actor will next be seen in Disney Plus Hotstar series Rudra The Edge of Darkness.