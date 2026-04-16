People should work around Deepika Padukone’s schedule, says Kangana Ranaut: ‘She has earned it’

Deepika Padukone made headlines last year following reports of a fallout with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and the makers of Kalki 2898 AD. At the centre of the conversation was her demand for an eight-hour work shift—a decision rooted in her new role as a mother and her desire to spend adequate time with her daughter. The decision quickly sparked debate. While several voices in the industry supported Deepika’s stance, others, including Ali Fazal, argued that filmmaking isn’t a corporate setup bound by fixed 9-to-5 schedules. Some maintained a middle ground, suggesting that a mutual understanding between actors and filmmakers is key. Now, Kangana Ranaut has weighed in, firmly backing Deepika. She emphasised that after years of hard work, Deepika has earned the right to prioritise balance.

Speaking to ANI, Kangana Ranaut reflected on their shared beginnings: “Both Deepika and I are born in 1986, and we started our careers around the same time, in 2006-07. Where she stands today is something she has earned. Today, she is the topmost actress. If she wants to work for just eight hours, she has earned that.”

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Revisiting their early days, Kangana said: “I remember we were doing the same interview on Aamir Khan’s show Satyamev Jayate. She mentioned working 12-hour shifts for an Imtiaz Ali film. I told her I worked 10 hours, and she said, ‘That’s amazing.’ Back then, we wouldn’t settle for anything less than 12–14 hours—we were hungry, driven, and wanted success. To each their own.”

Kangana Ranaut further pointed out how equations change with time and stature. “When you are new and replaceable, your place is different. But where she is today—being a mother, having a family—she has earned a space where people should say, ‘We want her,’ and adjust accordingly, even if it means working around her eight-hour schedule.”

She also addressed the larger societal pressure on women: “With women working today, we expect them to do double the work—professionally and at home. This pressure affects their mental and physical health. Conversations around falling fertility rates and collapsing marriages are linked to this. We need to give women that space.” Kangana concluded by urging a shift in perspective: “We should not take away the joy of being a woman—the feminine energy. Society needs to support that balance.”

While Kangana Ranaut began her career in 2006 with the Bollywood film Gangster, Deepika Padukone made her acting debut the same year with the Kannada film Aishwarya. She went on to enter Bollywood with Om Shanti Om, which marked her mainstream breakthrough.