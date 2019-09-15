People cast me because I’m Balraj Sahni’s son: Parikshit Sahni

Veteran actor Parikshit Sahni says acting was never his first love and it is only because of his father, late Balraj Sahni, that he keeps getting parts in films.

Sahni, whose acting credits include films such as Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots and PK, says unlike his father, who was considered one of the most natural actors of Indian cinema, his interest was more towards direction and writing.

“I am not as serious as an actor as my father was. My main love has been writing and direction. I am not very keen (about acting). I am acting only because of him. People cast me because I’m Balraj Sahni’s son, thinking I might know something really good about acting.

“I am not trying to prove anything through acting. I have written some scripts but no one took me seriously as they thought I was an actor. But I do hope people take my other work seriously,” Sahni told PTI.

The 75-year-old actor recently launched the book titled The Non-Conformist: Memories Of My Father Balraj Sahni.

“It is the apt title for my father as he did everything against the grain. My father was a gifted writer, well-read and politically conscious person. I am not politically conscious. My father was a man of ideals. I am a disillusioned man, I am going through a moment of disillusionment and out of this chaos comes something new. I have great faith.”

Sahni says it was a bit tough for him to pen the book.

“Writing of every kind is a struggle. Everything in life is a struggle, depending upon how you see and take things. One has to struggle with oneself.”