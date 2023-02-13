scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Kareena Kapoor Khan: ‘People are happy to go back to cinemas’

Kareena Kapoor, who was last seen on the big screen in the Aamir Khan-fronted Laal Singh Chaddha, believes a good film will find its audience whether it is in theatres on or OTT.

kareenaKareena Kapoor Khan is looking forward to The Crew, her new film with Tabu. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)
Kareena Kapoor Khan: 'People are happy to go back to cinemas'
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan says post pandemic, people are happy to “go back to cinemas” to watch entertaining films.

The actor, who was last seen on the big screen in the Aamir Khan-fronted Laal Singh Chaddha, believes a good film will find its audience whether it is in theatres on or OTT.

Laal Singh Chaddha, which released in theatres last year in August, received a lukewarm response in cinemas but did well upon its digital premiere on Netflix.

“People want entertainment. They are looking for good cinema, a good story. They are looking to be entertained. Now that Covid is over and people have moved on from that, they are happy to go back to cinemas and watch entertainment.

“And whether it is on OTT or in cinemas, if it is good, they are going to watch it. And even if it’s on OTT, (and) it is not good, they are not going to watch it,” the actor told PTI on the sidelines of the Marvel’s Wastelanders event.

A Hindi Audible Original podcast series, Marvel’s Wastelanders will see Kareena voice Marvel superhero Black Widow, while her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan will lend his voice to Star-Lord. Hawkeye is voiced by Jaideep Ahlawat, Wolverine by Sharad Kelkar and Doctor Doom by Ashish Vidyarthi in the series.

Kareena Kapoor, who has been in the movie industry for over two decades, said today there is a new breed of writers who are churning out diverse stories.

And that’s the way forward because “content is king”, she added.

“We just need to churn out subjects where people will be hooked. We need more interesting stories, screenwriters and a new breed of them is coming up, who are writing different stuff. We are moving in the right direction,” she said.

“It is clear content is king and stories that entice people, stories that make people feel happy, sad, entertain them in some way (will work)” the actor added.

Also Read |When Saif Ali Khan recalled seeing Kareena Kapoor for the first time when she was a ‘choti ladki’

Kareena Kapoor is also looking forward to The Crew, her new film with Tabu.

“Lolo (her sister Karisma Kapoor) and Tabu have worked together in so many movies, like Jeet, Hum Saath Saath Hain, and they were all hits.

“I have known Tabu since I was hanging out on sets with Karisma. We have a great relationship and she is finally working with me. She is a stalwart in acting and (I’m) hoping to keep the pace up and repeat,” she said.

The Crew, also starring Kriti Sanon, focuses on three women who work and hustle to make it in life. But their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations.

The upcoming film is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, who reunite after 2018’s Veere Di Wedding which had also starred Kareena.

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 20:06 IST
