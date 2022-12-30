RIP Pele: Fans dig out Golmaal scene celebrating ‘the black pearl’, Abhishek Bachchan shares memories of watching Pele’s matches with Amitabh Bachchan

As Edson Arantes do Nascimento, popularly known as Pele, passed away on Friday, several Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Anupam Kher among others paid a tribute to the football legend. Considered the greatest footballer of all times, Pelé passed away at the age of 82, after a battle with cancer. he took Brazil to soccer’s heights and became a global ambassador for the sport.

Abhishek Bachchan remembered how, in his childhood, he used to collected VHS tapes of Pele’s matches and “religiously watch” those with his father, actor Amitabh Bachchan. He also shared that he recently got Pele’s autographed t-shirt.

Sharing pictures of Pele, Abhishek wrote, “As a child my father introduced me to Pelé and his magic. And thus began a lifelong love for football. We had shelves filled with VHS tapes of his and the Brazilian team’s matches. I would religiously watch them with my father. A magician we’ve all been blessed to witness. A few years ago, whilst visiting India I somehow managed to get an autographed jersey of his. It has pride of placement in my office. Thank you, sir for teaching us about joga bonito and being such a hero and idol to billions. Rest in Peace to the greatest! .”

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram stories to remember the “King” of football. She shared an old picture of Pele and mourned his death.

Music maestro AR Rahman too remembered Pele. The Oscar-winning music composer tweeted his condolences and shared a music video tribute “Ginga”, that he had composed for the late footabller in 2016.

Rest in peace legend 🌺🌹🤲🏼🙏#pele I dedicate this song …honouring your legacy https://t.co/vOTIf1BJQy — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) December 29, 2022

Actor Vicky Kaushal also mourned Pele’s death. He shared a black and white of the football legend and wrote “RIP 🙏.”

The Kashmir Files actor Anupam Kher remembered Pele as a “game changer”.

Dearest Pele! You and your game, and the way you played it, will always be #GameChanger for millions of people all the world. Whether they played football or not. Thank you for your inspiring life.🙏 #RipLegend #OmShanti #Pele pic.twitter.com/Uam4CZK0cr — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 30, 2022

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Dearest Pele! You and your game, and the way you played it, will always be #GameChanger for millions of people all the world. Whether they played football or not. Thank you for your inspiring life.🙏 #RipLegend #OmShanti #Pele.”

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who himself is a football enthusiast, took to Instagram to remember the great sportsman.

Actor and entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a picture of Pele on her Instagram story and wrote, “Res in peace…🕊️🙏.”

Fans also remembered how Pele, called the Black Pearl by his fans, was immortalised in a scene from Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Golmaal. The scene had Utpal Dutt interviewing Amol Palekar for a job when he asks him about Pele and his visit to Kolkata. ATK Mohun Bagan had hosted Pele in 1977 at Eden Gardens.

Watch the scene here:



Pele was regarded as one of soccer’s greatest players. He spent nearly two decades enchanting fans and dazzling opponents as the game’s most prolific scorer with Brazilian club Santos and the Brazil national team.

Pele had been battling cancer for a while and recently, his health condition worsened during hospital stay to regulate his cancer medication, doctors had announced earlier this week. Following his death, his funeral and burial will take place in hometown Santos. Brazil has declared three days of mourning after the loss.