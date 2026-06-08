Peddi row: Kangana Ranaut says directors often do not realise they are objectifying

Peddi has been making headlines, but largely for the controversy surrounding its portrayal of women. The Buchi Babu Sana directorial has sparked conversations about female objectification, with several viewers criticising the way Janhvi Kapoor’s character, Achiyamma, is depicted through repeated close-up shots and suggestive camera angles, as well as certain dialogues delivered by Ram Charan’s character. The backlash eventually prompted director Buchi Babu Sana to announce changes to the contentious scenes. While apologising to audiences, he maintained that it was never his intention to objectify women or make viewers uncomfortable. Amid the ongoing debate, actress-politician Kangana Ranaut weighed in on the issue, saying that filmmakers do not always realise how their creative choices may be interpreted by audiences. According to her, open communication between actors and directors is crucial.

Speaking to PTI, Kangana said, “By and large, in my experience, when you say yes to a film, you can highlight these things and put your point of view forward. They may not want to objectify blatantly. But sometimes they don’t think in that way. So conversation is the key. If you highlight and put your point of view, it might occur to them that this sounds wrong and it is not looking nice. It is a collaborative effort, so dialogue between the actor and director can change that.”

When Peddi released on June 4, social media was flooded with criticism over what many viewers described as the unnecessary sexualisation of Janhvi Kapoor’s character and the nature of certain remarks directed at her in the film.

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Just two days after the release, Buchi Babu Sana issued a public apology and promised to modify the scenes that had drawn criticism.

In his statement, he wrote: “As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously. I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character. If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologize.”

He further added, “After reviewing the feedback, we have decided to make changes to the concerned portions. Cinema grows through its connection with audiences, and as storytellers, we have a responsibility to be mindful of evolving perspectives and sensitivities. Every woman deserves to be respected, valued, and represented with dignity. We remain committed to telling stories that celebrate strong characters and uphold those values. Thank you to everyone who shared their views honestly and sincerely.”

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Earlier, in an interview with SCREEN, the filmmaker admitted that he had not anticipated such a reaction from audiences.

“I had not anticipated that the scenes would be perceived so negatively by audiences. The idea was to showcase a playful romance between Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor. However, we’ll be more careful and ensure better representation going forward,” he said.