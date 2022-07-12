scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Payal Rohatgi, Samgram Singh visit Taj Mahal for wedding photoshoot. See pictures

Payal Rohatgi and wrestler Sangram Singh tied the knot on Saturday, July 9, in Agra.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
July 12, 2022 1:20:07 pm
Payal Rohatgi- Sangram Singh- Taj MahalPayal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh's wedding photoshoot at the Taj Mahal. (Photo: Team Payal Rohatgi/ Instagram)

Actor Payal Rohatgi rcently tied the knot with wrestler Sangram Singh. The two have now shared pictures from their wedding photoshoot at the Taj Mahal, in Agra. Taking to Instagram, Sangram wrote, “पाyal ke Sangराम 🙏❤️.”

Payal and Sangram have dated for over a decade and tied the knot on Saturday in Agra. In these pictures, Payal is seen dressed in a red lehenga and Sangram is seen wearing a white sherwani. In another set of pictures, Payal’s brother Gaurav and mother Veena are seen accompanying them too.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Team Payal Rohatgi (@payalrohatgi)

Payal shared a video from her wedding, this morning. She gave glimpses of various rituals that took place during her wedding with Sangram. She captioned the video with: “I refuse to be hardened by this world ❤️.”

Payal and Sangram treated their fans with several pictures from their pre wedding ceremonies. Here’s a look at Payal from her haldi ceremony:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Irum® (@irum.in)

In yet another video, Payal and her brother Gaurav give a peek into the post-wedding activities where Payal is seen wearing a mangalsutra and stepping out and about.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gaurav Rohatgi (@_gaurav_)

Payal, who made her Bollywood debut with Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai in 2002, garnered popularity when she participated in Bigg Boss 2 and the recently reality show Lock Upp, hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Payal and Sangram met on reality show Survivor India and then dated for over a decade and got engaged in 2014. The two had participated in Nach Baliye 7 together as a couple. Payal had appeared as a guest on Bigg Boss 7 to support Sangram who was one of the contestants on the show.

 

 

 

 

