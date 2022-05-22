Payal Rohatgi mocks Kangana Ranaut for Dhaakad’s box office failure, takes a dig at Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui: ‘Karma…’

Payal Rohatgi on Sunday took a dig at Kangana Ranaut-starrer Dhaakad’s box office performance. Calling the film’s box office collections ‘sad’, Payal Rohatgi indirectly mocked Munawar Faruqui and his fan following. She commented on how the Lock Upp winner or his fans did not promote the film on the social media platforms and did not even turn up to watch the film at the theaters. Payal has been sour over losing Lock Upp, hosted by Kangana Ranaut, to Munawar and has been taking pot-shots at both.

Pointing at how ‘Karma is a b****,’ Payal wrote, “जिसको 18 lakh vote मिले ना उसने फ़िल्म की promotion की ना उसके BOTS फ़िल्म देखने आए (The one who got 18 lakh votes did not promote the film and even his BOTS did not watch the film)”.

Earlier this week, the ex-Lock Upp contestant, who attended the premiere of Dhaakad, shared a set of photos on Instagram account and mentioned how Kangana sulked and was unhappy to see her. “Rangoli you are such a good human being ❤️ But your sister was not happy to see me. She was sulking,” a part of her caption read.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad is struggling at the box office. The film, which released on the same day as Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, is under-performing, which reportedly affected Dhaakad’s number of shows as well.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “There was absolutely no excitement among the audience to see Dhaakad. There were reports that there were a handful of viewers in the theatres on Day 1. Many shows across the country got cancelled due to no audience. On top of it, the word of mouth was terrible. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, meanwhile, has been enjoyed by the audience. As a result, it has grown from strength to strength while Dhaakad has got outright rejection from the audiences.” Dhaakad’s second day box office collections were in the range of Rs. 50 lakhs.

The source added, “On Saturday, several theatres removed it as it didn’t make sense to play the film with less than 10-15 audiences inside the large single screen theatres. Multiplexes too reduced the shows to some extent. From today (Sunday), there would be a heavy reduction as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has tremendous demand. Hence, its shows will be replaced with that of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.”