Singer Payal Dev on Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani recreation: Kishore Da is very lucky for me

Playback singer Payal Dev, who hails from Jharkhand gave voice for Student of the Year 2 track, “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani”. The original track from the Randhir Kapoor starrer Jawani Diwani (1972) was sung by Kishore Kumar and composed by R. D. Burman. It has been reprised for the film by composer duo Vishal and Shekhar.

On being able to give her voice for a Kishore Kumar song, Payal said, “It is a legendary song, so I felt really fortunate to have sung it, with Kishore Kumar sir, as his lines and voice is retained in the song. It was like an impossible dream that came true. This will always remain a special memory for me.”

“Vishal (Dadlani) asked me to sing my lines in my own style and not to try and imitate the original song. So I did that. Since the characters were also so young, I wanted to make sure that the song suits their attitude also,” she elaborated.

This is not the first time that Payal has sung a Kishore Kumar song for a movie. She also sang “Haseeno Ka Deewana” for Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil (2016). She shared, “I have always maintained that while I am chosen to recreate these legendary songs, I should sing it in my way so it doesn’t come across as mimicry, and there is a certain amount of freshness to the song. I think Kishore Da is very lucky for me. These songs were already loved by people, so recreating them becomes difficult but I think my music directors have made sure they keep the song’s soul alive.”

“Once you make a formula of your singing, you start to deteriorate. Only on experimentation would you know how versatile your voice is, and according to me that is important, because I want to touch people’s heart through my voice, the should feel something on listening to my voice,” Payal concluded.