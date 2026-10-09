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Hundreds queue up to pay tribute as Nana Patekar cremated with full state honours
The final rites were performed by his son, Malhar Patekar.
By Sameer Anasingaraju
Veteran actor Nana Patekar was cremated with full state honours, including a 21 gun salute by female police officers, late on Thursday night at his farmhouse in Donje village, on the outskirts of Pune. He was 75.
More than 1,000 people gathered to pay their final respects and bid farewell to the man affectionately known as “Nana” or “Nanaji”, who passed away in the early hours of Thursday morning in Goa. The final rites were performed by his son, Malhar Patekar.
Patekar’s mortal remains were brought to the venue shortly after 10:30 pm, draped in the Tricolour and accompanied by a marching band. He was placed on the funeral pyre, allowing those present an opportunity to see him one last time and pay their respects. Chants of “Nana Patekar amar rahe!” echoed through the gathering.
The funeral was attended by several prominent dignitaries, including Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, Union Ministers Murlidhar Mohol and Ramdas Athawale, state ministers Chandrakant Patil, Uday Samant and Madhuri Misal, NCP state chief Sunil Tatkare, actors Pravin Tarde and Kiran Yadnyopavit, who came to pay their final respects to the veteran actor.
Hundreds of people had begun queuing from the afternoon, determined not to miss the opportunity to see Nanaji for one final time. Many waited for several hours under the hot sun. Despite the large turnout, an air of silence and grief prevailed throughout the day as people struggled to come to terms with the loss of a hugely influential figure who had touched countless lives across the country.
Earlier in the day, preparations were carried out at a frantic pace to ready the venue for the ceremony and accommodate the large crowd expected to attend. An elevated platform was constructed for the funeral pyre, while a tent was set up for dignitaries. Scores of barricades were installed to manage the gathering, and a large screen was put up so that members of the public could watch the proceedings.
Patekar’s mortal remains were first brought to Pune airport where Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid his respects. The remains were then transported by road to the farmhouse in Donje. Several establishments in and around the Khadakwasla area remained closed to facilitate the smooth and swift movement of the funeral procession.
Patekar’s influence extended far beyond the silver screen. Known for his deep concern for farmers and rural communities, he co-founded the Naam Foundation in 2015 along with actor Makarand Anaspure, in response to the devastating drought conditions affecting farmers in Maharashtra. Through the foundation, he worked to support drought-hit communities and farmers across the state.
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