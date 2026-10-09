Hundreds queue up to pay tribute as Nana Patekar cremated with full state honours

Patekar’s mortal remains were brought to the venue shortly after 10:30 pm, draped in the Tricolour and accompanied by a marching band.

By Sameer Anasingaraju



Veteran actor Nana Patekar was cremated with full state honours, including a 21 gun salute by female police officers, late on Thursday night at his farmhouse in Donje village, on the outskirts of Pune. He was 75.

More than 1,000 people gathered to pay their final respects and bid farewell to the man affectionately known as “Nana” or “Nanaji”, who passed away in the early hours of Thursday morning in Goa. The final rites were performed by his son, Malhar Patekar.

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Patekar’s mortal remains were brought to the venue shortly after 10:30 pm, draped in the Tricolour and accompanied by a marching band. He was placed on the funeral pyre, allowing those present an opportunity to see him one last time and pay their respects. Chants of “Nana Patekar amar rahe!” echoed through the gathering.