Pavan Malhotra reacts to Kartik Aaryan’s National Award win: ‘That boy was brilliant’

Veteran actor Pavan Malhotra recently weighed on the winners of the 72nd National Film Awards. In an interview, Pavan said that Kartik Aaryan is fully deserving of the National Film Award for Best Actor, which he received for his performance in director Kabir Khan’s Chandu Champion (2024). While expressing disappointment that Randeep Hooda’s performance in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar (2024) was overlooked, he also recalled how long it took Yami Gautam, who bagged the National Film Award for Best Actress, to receive the recognition she deserved in the film industry.

“Kartik Aaryan deserves the National Film Award for Chandu Champion. That boy was brilliant,” Pavan Malhotra pointed out in an interview with ANI. Pavan further stated that Randeep Hooda deserved an honour for his acting in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. “He got the award for Best Debut Director, but I felt his performance should have also received a special mention.”

He further described Swatantrya Veer Savarkar as a must-watch film. “I urge all of you to watch the film at least once. It’s a must-watch film. Once you watch it, you will understand it. Why are you running away from that film? If you want to dissent, go ahead, but listen to what the other person has to say first. Don’t keep listening to just one side of the story.”

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Pavan Malhotra recalls Yami Gautam’s early struggles

Pavan Malhotra then went on to praise Yami Gautamm who won the Best Actress award at the 72nd National Film Awards, recalling that she, unfortunately, was struggling to find work when he first met her. “I didn’t even know her prior to that when working together on OMG 2 (2023). Upon seeing her, I thought, ‘Such a good actress and so beautiful as well?!’ But she did not have much work at that time. She alone didn’t create all of those flop films, right? There were other stars, too. But they kept getting work. However, she took one step at a time and finally reached her place,” he added.

He also lauded Yami’s husband, director Aditya Dhar. “Look at Baramulla (2025), Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), Dhurandhar (2025), or Article 370 (2024)… I would urge everyone to watch Article 370 as well, so they can learn what actually happened. He made such widely different films. Also, look at Dhar’s conviction. He had Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt, among others. Yet, he insisted on getting Rakesh Bedi for that particular role. Nobody else saw that potential in Rakesh Bedi over the years, but Dhar tapped it,” he said.

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Having spoken about this year’s winners, Pavan Malhotra also reflected on his own journey with the National Film Awards. Pavan earned his first National Film Award in 1998 for the Hindi film Fakir and then clinched a National Film Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in Fouja (2023).

The actor revealed that he was shocked both times he learned he had won a National Film Award. “I was surprised when the news came, both times. But they did give me a high. There are some awards I have neither faith nor respect for. But we get the National Awards from the President. It gave me such a great feeling.”