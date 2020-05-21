Pavail Gulati on theatre vs OTT debate: Good films will get the due irrespective of the medium

Pavail Gulati was last seen in Thappad. (Photo: Pavail Gulati/Instagram) Pavail Gulati was last seen in Thappad. (Photo: Pavail Gulati/Instagram)

Thappad actor Pavail Gulati recently went LIVE on The Indian Express’ Facebook page to interact with his fans. Pavail played the lead role in Taapsee Pannu starter Thappad. He spoke about the increasing number of cases of domestic violence during the lockdown and also shared his experience of working with Anubhav Sinha

Excerpts from the conversation:

How is the lockdown treating you?

I am taking one day at a time. Trying to stay healthy and trying to look after a lot of animals in my society so that everyone is fed properly. I am trying to stay positive. Of course, I also have my low days when I feel claustrophobic and want to go out and work but we have to force ourselves to live through this.

Your performance in Thappad was really appreciated. Did you anticipate it?

No. I thought because of the kind of character I play people will hate me. And I will be cursed. But people loved the character and the film. I am really happy about how the film has been received.

What is your one takeaway from the film?

My one takeaway was about respecting relationships that we take for granted. I realised while shooting for the film that how we take our relationships for granted and do not give them their due.

During the lockdown, there have been reports about the increase in domestic violence cases.

We thought people are going to be empathetic to each other. Sadly, that’s not the case always. This is an issue that everyone has either dealt with at least once in their life or has seen happening with someone they know. We all know these are trying times. And one cannot even escape such situations due to the lockdown. But I hope that we come out as better people because of the situation we all are in. I can only be hopeful.

How is Anubhav Sinha as a director?

Anubhav sir is opposite to the kind of films he has made. He is very jovial and sarcastic. He is one of the nicest people I have met. He is so calm on the sets. Anubhav sir is so well-read that even if you sit for two minutes, you will get so much information. He is very cool. And a kid from the heart.

Post Thappad, would you like to play the same sort of character on screen? What sort of script appeals to you?

I don’t think I would like to repeat what I have already done. What drives me to say yes or no, I am not sure yet. I am reading scripts and finding which one resonates with me. I am taking my time to figure it out.

Thappad is streaming on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical release. Now, films are being released directly to the OTT platform. What is your take on it?

Films are made with a lot of love, money and hard work. Everybody wants their film to release and reach to a larger audience. At present, due to the situation, I don’t think the medium should matter. There is a lot of money riding on these projects and they should reach the maximum number of the audience. I don’t think there should be a debate on OTT vs theater because a good film will get its due on any platform.

How do you see the pandemic changing the film industry?

I think a lot of things will change post the lockdown. The way we travel, how we meet or greet people, business, entertainment. There is going to be a new normal.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd