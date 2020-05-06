Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 06, 2020
Paulo Coehlo showers praise on Shah Rukh Khan’s Kaamyaab

Directed by Hardik Mehta, Kaamyaab released in March to wide acclaim.

Written by Priyanka Sharma | Mumbai | Published: May 6, 2020 2:00:12 pm
paulo coehlo Author Paulo Coehlo took to Twitter to praise the Sanjay Mishra starrer Kaamyaab. (Photo: Instagram/paulocoehlo).

Acclaimed Brazillian novelist Paulo Coehlo has raved about Sanjay Mishra-starrer Kaamyaab, produced by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Coehlo took to Twitter to write about the film, which is the story of a long-forgotten character actor who wants to return to cinema to complete a record of 500 films. Directed by Hardik Mehta, Kaamyaab released in March to wide acclaim.

Paulo Coehlo tweeted, “The producers thank you in the very 1st frame, @iamsrk. I am doing the same. Two days ago a great Brazilian actor , Flavio Migliaccio, committed suicide, leaving a note on how the industry treats their artists. This movie, labeled as “comedy”, is in fact the tragedy of Art.”

Later, both Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Mishra responded to the author’s tweet.

This is not the first time that Coehlo has praised Shah Rukh Khan. The author has been an ardent admirer of the actor since he watched Karan Johar’s My Name Is Khan in 2017.

On the film’s seventh anniversary on February 12, 2017, The Alchemist author tweeted, “His first (and only) movie that I watched (this year, even if it was released in 2008) was My Name is Khan. And not only was the movie excellent, but SRK deserved an Oscar if Hollywood was not manipulated. He kindly offered to send the other titles – as you probably guess, it is not easy to find them in Switzerland.”

Also read | Kaamyaab movie review: Sanjay Mishra is faultless

In another tweet, dated July 2017, Paulo Coehlo called Shah Rukh Khan world’s most famous movie star. To which, the Raees star replied, “@paulocoelho U said ‘Lov can consign us 2 hell or 2 paradise,but it always takes us somewhere.’ It made me a star & u a world famous writer.”

