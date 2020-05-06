Paulo Coehlo showers praise on Shah Rukh Khan’s Kaamyaab

Author Paulo Coehlo took to Twitter to praise the Sanjay Mishra starrer Kaamyaab. (Photo: Instagram/paulocoehlo). Author Paulo Coehlo took to Twitter to praise the Sanjay Mishra starrer Kaamyaab. (Photo: Instagram/paulocoehlo).

Acclaimed Brazillian novelist Paulo Coehlo has raved about Sanjay Mishra-starrer Kaamyaab, produced by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Coehlo took to Twitter to write about the film, which is the story of a long-forgotten character actor who wants to return to cinema to complete a record of 500 films. Directed by Hardik Mehta, Kaamyaab released in March to wide acclaim.

Paulo Coehlo tweeted, “The producers thank you in the very 1st frame, @iamsrk. I am doing the same. Two days ago a great Brazilian actor , Flavio Migliaccio, committed suicide, leaving a note on how the industry treats their artists. This movie, labeled as “comedy”, is in fact the tragedy of Art.”

Later, both Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Mishra responded to the author’s tweet.

The producers thank you in the very 1st frame, @iamsrk . I am doing the same.

2 days ago a great Brazilian actor , Flavio Migliaccio, committed suicide, leaving a note on how the industry treats their artists.

Saw the film when it was doing Festival rounds and it touched a chord with the whole team at @RedChilliesEnt Am so moved you appreciate. It’s a sad truth that character actors get forgotten. Look after yourself my friend and be safe & healthy https://t.co/4uKm1Zf5S2 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 6, 2020

This is not the first time that Coehlo has praised Shah Rukh Khan. The author has been an ardent admirer of the actor since he watched Karan Johar’s My Name Is Khan in 2017.

On the film’s seventh anniversary on February 12, 2017, The Alchemist author tweeted, “His first (and only) movie that I watched (this year, even if it was released in 2008) was My Name is Khan. And not only was the movie excellent, but SRK deserved an Oscar if Hollywood was not manipulated. He kindly offered to send the other titles – as you probably guess, it is not easy to find them in Switzerland.”

ज़िंदगी की गद्दारी से

कई सिकंदर हारे है 🙏🏻 @paulocoelho but irony is here audience thinks only comedy is entertainment, #Kaamyaab is not comedy, it’s a slice of life, https://t.co/IgDbZBJEqu — Sanjay Mishra (@imsanjaimishra) May 6, 2020

my respect to Flavio Migliaccio, even if he is not there , whatever work he has done will stay in the hearts of his audience forever 🌸may his soul RIP 🙏 — Sanjay Mishra (@imsanjaimishra) May 6, 2020

In another tweet, dated July 2017, Paulo Coehlo called Shah Rukh Khan world’s most famous movie star. To which, the Raees star replied, “@paulocoelho U said ‘Lov can consign us 2 hell or 2 paradise,but it always takes us somewhere.’ It made me a star & u a world famous writer.”

