Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Paul Rudd says ‘everybody loves RRR’, Vikas Khanna recommends Shah Rukh Khan’s name for next Marvel film

Vikas Khanna suggested Shah Rukh Khan's name for an MCU film as he chatted with Paul Rudd.

Paul Rudd and Vikas KhannaChef Vikas Khanna interviewed actor Paul Rudd ahead of his Marvel film.

Chef Vikas Khanna uploaded snippets from a video conversation he had with Hollywood actor Paul Rudd on Friday. Rudd leads the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, which released today. In the video, Paul is seen talking about SS Rajamouli’s film RRR, which found a massive reach in the US after it came out on Netflix.

RRR’s song Naatu Naatu has been nominated in the Oscars in the Best Music category (original song). India has also secured two other nominations –All That Breathes in the documentary feature film section and Tamil film The Elephant Whisperers in Documentary Short section.

Vikas captioned the video as, “When Hollywood’s one of the most influential actors speaks to one of the most influential chefs in the World. Here are the snippets of the chat between Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’s Star Paul Rudd & Vikas Khanna. From 3 Indian Films at the Oscars, Diet. Shah Rukh Khan & Vada Pao.”

Check out the video posted by Vikas –

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vikas Khanna (@vikaskhannagroup)

In the video, Vikas asked Paul if he watches Indian movies. “Well now, that film is there for Oscar consideration. Everybody loves that film. Is it RRR…it’s RRR,” Paul said as Vikas reminded him about the two other nominations that India has got at the Academy Awards. “These are really beautiful films. So very proud of these two independent filmmakers who are making such difference,” he said.

During the conversation, Vikas also suggested that Shah Rukh Khan should be cast in a Marvel film. He said, “And if I have to recommend one Indian actor because you have massive fan base in India , I would recommend Shah Rukh Khan to be in the next marvel movie and this is my little humble request.”

Shah Rukh Khan is currently enjoying the blockbuster success of his film Pathaan, which has crossed several box office records at the box office. At the end of day 22, the film’s production house YRF announced that the film has minted Rs 970 crore worldwide as it became the first Hindi film to cross Rs 500 crore nett at the box office.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-02-2023 at 17:59 IST
