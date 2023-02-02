scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Advertisement

Paul Coelho heaps praise on Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan: ‘King, legend, friend, but above all great actor’

Paul Coelho heaped praise on Shah Rukh Khan after seeing the huge fan gathering outside Mannat.

shah rukh khan, Paul CoelhoPaul Coelho retweeted a video shared by Shah Rukh Khan. (Photo: Paul, Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Paul Coelho heaps praise on Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan: ‘King, legend, friend, but above all great actor’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Novelist Paul Coelho on Thursday took to his Twitter handle and reposted a video of a fan gathering outside Shah Rukh Khan’s residence Mannat. Coelho called Khan a ‘legend’ and also introduced him to the people in the West in a unique way.

The author wrote on Twitter, “King. Legend. Friend. But above all GREAT ACTOR (for those who don’t know him in the West, I strongly suggest My name is Khan- and I am not a terrorist).” Fans in the comment section of the post were ‘awestruck’ by Coelho’s tweet. One of the fans wrote, “Two inspiring people..My favourite Actor & Author. Truer words were never spoken ,all above..Additionally ..@iamsrk’s humility and grace while being a huge Megastar.” Another fan commented, “Thanks for showing your love and appreciation for my favorite actor.”

The Alchemist author had earlier spoken about Shah Rukh Khan. He tweeted, “His first (and only) movie that I watched (this year, even if it was released in 2008) was ‘My Name is Khan’. And not only was the movie excellent, but SRK deserved an Oscar if Hollywood was not manipulated. He kindly offered to send the other titles – as you probably guess, it is not easy to find them in Switzerland.”

Also Read |Exclusive| Pathaan dialogue writer Abbas Tyrewala decodes Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan scene, his concern about ‘Ek soldier ye nahi poochta’ line

Shah Rukh had recently shared a video of the massive crowd outside Mannat. He wrote in the caption, “Mehmaan Nawaazi Pathaan ke ghar par… Thank u all my Mehmaans for making my Sunday so full of love. Grateful. Happy. Loved.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Japanese literary giant Haruki Murakami to publish new novel after six years
Japanese literary giant Haruki Murakami to publish new novel after six years
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Chhattisgarh: How mohalla classes and online sessions helped students tid...
Chhattisgarh: How mohalla classes and online sessions helped students tid...
Healthcare budget: 157 new nursing colleges on the cards, drive to end si...
Healthcare budget: 157 new nursing colleges on the cards, drive to end si...

Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, was released on January 25. The film, helmed by Siddharth Anand, has collected over Rs 675 crore worldwide.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-02-2023 at 18:14 IST
Next Story

How Kohli and Pujara’s issues against spin can be exploited by Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

kapil son birthday
When Kapil Sharma became ‘Daddy Pig’ for son Trishaan
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close