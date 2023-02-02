Paul Coelho heaps praise on Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan: ‘King, legend, friend, but above all great actor’

Novelist Paul Coelho on Thursday took to his Twitter handle and reposted a video of a fan gathering outside Shah Rukh Khan’s residence Mannat. Coelho called Khan a ‘legend’ and also introduced him to the people in the West in a unique way.

The author wrote on Twitter, “King. Legend. Friend. But above all GREAT ACTOR (for those who don’t know him in the West, I strongly suggest My name is Khan- and I am not a terrorist).” Fans in the comment section of the post were ‘awestruck’ by Coelho’s tweet. One of the fans wrote, “Two inspiring people..My favourite Actor & Author. Truer words were never spoken ,all above..Additionally ..@iamsrk’s humility and grace while being a huge Megastar.” Another fan commented, “Thanks for showing your love and appreciation for my favorite actor.”

King. Legend . Friend. But above all

GREAT ACTOR

( for those who don’t know him in the West, I strongly suggest “My name is Khan- and I am not a terrorist”) https://t.co/fka54F1ycc — Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) February 2, 2023

The Alchemist author had earlier spoken about Shah Rukh Khan. He tweeted, “His first (and only) movie that I watched (this year, even if it was released in 2008) was ‘My Name is Khan’. And not only was the movie excellent, but SRK deserved an Oscar if Hollywood was not manipulated. He kindly offered to send the other titles – as you probably guess, it is not easy to find them in Switzerland.”

“My name is Khan and I am not a terrorist” Congratulations @iamsrk for the 7th anniversary of this wonderful movie! pic.twitter.com/6IlqFtGfMl — Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) February 11, 2017

Shah Rukh had recently shared a video of the massive crowd outside Mannat. He wrote in the caption, “Mehmaan Nawaazi Pathaan ke ghar par… Thank u all my Mehmaans for making my Sunday so full of love. Grateful. Happy. Loved.”

Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, was released on January 25. The film, helmed by Siddharth Anand, has collected over Rs 675 crore worldwide.