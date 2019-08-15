Patriotism is feeling proud of what my country represents, not its geographical boundaries: Bhavani Iyer

On the 73rd Independence Day, Kaafir writer Bhavani Iyer talks to indianexpress.com on how empathy is an integral part of her patriotism and stories.

Advertising

“My patriotism is defined by my feelings for the country. My love for my country is neither directly nor inversely proportional to my hatred for anyone else. Hate cannot be a part of any equation. We are just divided by the boundaries etched on the ground and we have to live these boundaries because they have been created. But we should know there are human beings on both sides of the boundary. So, they have feelings like us, they live like us. They have their own struggles like us. Everyone is exactly the same.

“Being on two sides of the line doesn’t make us any different from one another. That has always been the way I see patriotism. For me, patriotism comes from what my country represents and not by geographical boundaries. We have stood for something bigger. The biggest gift that India has given to the world is non-violence. So, that is what we represent. But along the way, we seem to have forgotten that in our slightly masochistic nationalistic fervour that we have adopted,” Bhavani Iyer says.

The writer also admits she senses a clear disconnect between her idea of patriotism and that of the country’s majority. As she mentions the curfew-ladden Kashmir, which is grappling with the dilution of the state’s special status, her voice saddens.

Advertising

“I haven’t been able to speak with my two very dear friends who are from Kashmir. It breaks my heart every day because when people say it’s going to be okay, it’s not okay. It’s not okay what they are going through and the fact they are cut off. The news that has been trickling in has been so frightening. It’s heartbreaking,” the screenwriter says.

But Bhavani Iyer finds strength in the belief that there are many others like her who are outraged by things that she is angry about. “I also know there are so many people who believe in the same thing that I do. They feel outraged by a lot of things that I feel outraged by. I hope this number finds more strength. I hope we adopt some kind of maturity and understanding going forward because this (Kashmir’s situation) is just heartbreaking.”

Being a writer, Iyer is aware she cannot let disillusionment overpower her and would rather use the power of her pen to chronicle the times from a point of view that’s not popular. She hopes every artiste does that.

“I feel the best thing to do is keep telling stories as artistes, storytellers, chroniclers of our times because we can’t let history chronicle just one time. It needs to talk about the fact that another point of view exists. As artistes, we need to make sure we constantly speak and don’t remain silent. We don’t need to get aggressive or jingoistic. We don’t need to join others. If they are shouting left, we don’t need to shout right.

“But we need to ensure we don’t sit quiet. Being quiet in the face of something that you don’t believe in and something that is unjust is as good as injustice. So, all we can make sure is we keep speaking and make sure these stories are heard,” she says.

To her audience, which embraces her gentle storytelling, Bhavani Iyer says, ‘Be kind and empathetic because these are the qualities that we have left along the way and seem to think that they represent weakness. Being kind is not weak. Being gentle towards another person and trying to understand their point of view is not weakness. We just need to take a step back from hyper-masculinity that seems to be ruling all our knee-jerk reactions and we need to look at people and situations with more empathetic eyes.”