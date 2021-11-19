Patralekhaa’s sister Parnalekha welcomes Rajkummar Rao to the family with joyous new pic. See here

Actor Patralekhaa’s younger sister Parnalekha welcomed her brother-in-law Rajkummar Rao to the family with an adorable Instagram post on Friday. Parnalekha has often been snapped with the two actors and is quite close to Rajkummar, too.

The picture is from Rajkummar and Patralekhaa’s recent wedding ceremony. They’re flanked in the photo by her mother Papri Paul and brother Agnish Paul. In her caption, Parnalekha wrote, “To love and to the sanctity of marriage. Welcome to the family, Raj! Our love and our gratitude knows no bounds. #mytribe #patra.”

The picture received love from both Patralekhaa and Rajkummar. Agnish also posted two photographs with his family, featuring Rajkummar Rao.

After being in a relationship for over a decade, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa tied the knot in Chandigarh earlier this week.

They were later snapped at the Mumbai airport when they arrived back in the city. Patralekhaa grabbed eyeballs in a stunning red saree.