Friday, November 19, 2021
Patralekhaa’s sister Parnalekha welcomes Rajkummar Rao to the family with joyous new pic. See here

After being in a relationship for over a decade, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Paul tied the knot in Chandigarh earlier this week.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
November 19, 2021 9:33:35 pm
rajkummar rao patralekhaa wedding new photosRajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married on November 15. (Photo: Instagram/parnalekha9)

Actor Patralekhaa’s younger sister Parnalekha welcomed her brother-in-law Rajkummar Rao to the family with an adorable Instagram post on Friday. Parnalekha has often been snapped with the two actors and is quite close to Rajkummar, too.

The picture is from Rajkummar and Patralekhaa’s recent wedding ceremony. They’re flanked in the photo by her mother Papri Paul and brother Agnish Paul. In her caption, Parnalekha wrote, “To love and to the sanctity of marriage. Welcome to the family, Raj! Our love and our gratitude knows no bounds. #mytribe #patra.”

Also read |Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa’s wedding, all the photos and videos

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Agnish Paul 🍕 (@agnishpaul1373)

The picture received love from both Patralekhaa and Rajkummar. Agnish also posted two photographs with his family, featuring Rajkummar Rao.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Also read |Watch Patralekhaa blush as photographer calls her ‘bhabhiji’, Rajkummar Rao can’t help but smile; see unseen photos from wedding

They were later snapped at the Mumbai airport when they arrived back in the city. Patralekhaa grabbed eyeballs in a stunning red saree.

