Patralekhaa pens heartbreaking note after father’s death: ‘This pain, this grief is tearing through every part of me’

Actor and Rajkummar Rao’s partner Patralekhaa’s father has passed away. Patralekhaa shared the news on Monday evening via a social media post.

Stating that she did not even get a chance to bid one last goodbye to him, Patralekhaa wrote, “I am angry I am sad I am at a loss of words.. This pain this grief tearing through every part of me. You just left without saying anything.. Papa.”

Mentioning that he will live on through his family members and good deeds, Patralekhaa’s post read, “I love you we will always be a part of you and you will always live through us. I hope I can make you proud. Thank you for giving us this wonderful life. You always worked that extra mile so we could have a better life! You were the best father the best husband . You loved your work and you were just the best at it. All your friends have been telling me that you were a great friend, a philosopher and a guide to them..See you Papa on the other side… I love you.”

Colleagues and friends from the film industry dropped comments, expressing their support to the actor in these tough times. Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “Condolences, may his soul rest in peace. Sending you tons of strength Patra.” While Sonam Kapoor mentioned, “So sorry for your loss, Patralekhaa. All my love.”

Others like Diana Penty, Saqib Saleem and Aditi Rao Hydari commented with heart emojis.

On the work front, Patralekhaa was last seen in ZEE5’s Forbidden Love.