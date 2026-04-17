Patralekhaa calls out insensitive comments about post-pregnancy body: ‘Learn to be kind’

The lives of Bollywood actors Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao changed when they welcomed their daughter. Along with her personal life, she also took a step forward in her professional journey and produced Netflix’s new film Toaster, which stars Rajkummar and Sanya Malhotra. However, after the film’s recent screening, Patralekhaa faced body shaming, as many social media pages commented on her physical appearance after becoming a mother.

Patralekhaa has now hit back at such insensitive comments and also shed light on the realities of her postpartum body. She took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Pap pages! What’s happened to me!? is that I have just given birth! Yes I have gained the weight, which seems like an unnatural phenomenon to you all. I have not sat and eaten a mountain, I just delivered a baby and produced two films simultaneously which are not easy jobs. If I could I would not be this way. But that’s how my body has reacted to pregnancy. For God’s sake please learn to be a little kind.”