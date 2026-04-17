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Patralekhaa calls out insensitive comments about post-pregnancy body: ‘Learn to be kind’
Patralekhaa faced body shaming, as many social media pages commented on her physical appearance after becoming a mother.
The lives of Bollywood actors Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao changed when they welcomed their daughter. Along with her personal life, she also took a step forward in her professional journey and produced Netflix’s new film Toaster, which stars Rajkummar and Sanya Malhotra. However, after the film’s recent screening, Patralekhaa faced body shaming, as many social media pages commented on her physical appearance after becoming a mother.
Patralekhaa has now hit back at such insensitive comments and also shed light on the realities of her postpartum body. She took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Pap pages! What’s happened to me!? is that I have just given birth! Yes I have gained the weight, which seems like an unnatural phenomenon to you all. I have not sat and eaten a mountain, I just delivered a baby and produced two films simultaneously which are not easy jobs. If I could I would not be this way. But that’s how my body has reacted to pregnancy. For God’s sake please learn to be a little kind.”
Rajkummar and Patralekhaa welcomed their daughter, Parvati Paul Rao, in November 2025. Earlier, during an interaction with IANS, Patralekhaa spoke about how producing Toaster while welcoming her baby kept her busy and helped her deal with the postpartum phase.
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She said, “I am really happy about it. There’s something called postpartum that happens to women, not necessarily to everyone and motherhood can feel like a black hole at times. But because of Toaster and Raj, and I am glad the universe supported me this way, I didn’t feel it as much. I feel like I am a better mother to Parvati now. So thankfully, it’s a good space to be in.”
For the unversed, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa met during the shooting of Hansal Mehta’s 2014 film CityLights, and they fell in love. They dated for years before tying the knot in November 2021.
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