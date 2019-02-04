Pati Patni Aur Woh remake: Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday starrer goes on floors

The 1978 film Pati, Patni Aur Woh’s remake, starring actors Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday, went on floors on February 4.

Pati Patni Aur Woh remake will be helmed by Mudassar Aziz, who has previously helmed films like Dulha Mil Gaya, Happy Bhag Jayegi and Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. Sources had earlier revealed that the movie’s core narrative will remain the same as original, but some changes will be made in the script to make it more contemporary and topical.

A picture from the film sets, featuring Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, director Mudassar Aziz and the producers, was shared by the makers on Monday. The photo also gave a sneak peek at Kartik’s look in the film.

The 1978 drama was directed and produced by BR Chopra with a screenplay by Kamleshwar. It featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha, and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead.

The film will mark the reunion of producers Bhushan Kumar (of T-Series), Abhay Chopra and Juno Chopra (of BR Studios), who had earlier joined forces to produce Bhoothnath Returns.