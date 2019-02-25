Kartik Aaryan starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh to release on January 10, 2020

Pati Patni Aur Woh, starring Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar, will hit the theaters on January 20, 2020. The film, which is a modern redux of 1978 classic with the same title, will see Kartik reprising the role of Sanjeev Kumar in the film. Its makers claim to give a modern touch to the original movie to engage the maximum audience.

Advertising

The previous film, directed and produced by BR Chopra with a screenplay by Kamleshwar, featured Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead apart from Sanjeev Kumar.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz of Happy Bhag Jayegi fame, the new Pati Patni Aur Woh is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Juno Chopra and Krishan Kumar under the banners T-Series and B R Studios. The movie is a part of the two production banners’ recent announcement that they are coming together for a multiple film deal.

Pati Patni Aur Woh went on floors earlier this month. Its makers had shared a picture from the film sets that featured Kartik, Ananya, director Mudassar Aziz and the producers.

Days later, Kartik revealed his look from the rom-com too. After playing urban characters, he will be seen sporting a moustache in Pati Patni Aur Woh. Designer Niharika Khan and hairstylist Hakim Aalim have styled Kartik’s look in the film.

Advertising

Speaking on Kartik’s look, producer Bhushan Kumar had said, “To essay his character in Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik has donned a new look which is bound to surprise everyone. All of us on the set were taken aback to see this transformation of Kartik from a boy-next-door to a mature individual. He looks visibly different from the characters he has played in the past. I am sure this decision on his part to experiment with his look will be liked by his fans.”