Saturday, December 28, 2019
Pati Patni Aur Woh movie release LIVE UPDATES

Pati Patni Aur Woh movie review and release live updates: Here's what celebrities, critics and fans are saying about Pati Patni Aur Woh, starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday, Aparshakti Khurana, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Sharma.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 6, 2019 2:56:06 pm
Pati Patni Aur Woh review Pati Patni Aur Woh movie review: The Kartik Aaryan is expected to dominate the box office.

Starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday, Pati Patni Aur Woh releases today. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is a remake of the 1978 BR Chopra film starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta.

The premise of the film centres around a cheating husband who tries to fool his wife and mistress. The 2019 version of the film met with some controversy soon after the trailer was released. Many objected to the marital rape joke in the trailer and the makers subsequently withdrew the line.

Kartik Aaryan said, “This dialogue got highlighted and we didn’t realise it when we were doing it. We showed it to a lot of people, but no one had pointed it out. We didn’t want to hurt anyone’s sentiments. This isn’t the topic of our film nor was this our intention.”

At the trailer launch of the film, Bhumi Pednekar said, “When I read that script, every doubt that I had disappeared. Like I said earlier, this film is so much fun. It’s a situational comedy, but at the same time, it’s not frivolous. It’s empowering to both the genders. There’s nobody who’s black and white in real life as well. I think the makers have been very conscious to make sure that they do not turn this into a sexist, baseless film.”

    14:56 (IST)06 Dec 2019
    'Good in some parts'

    “I’m myself confused regarding the fact that whether I liked the movie or not , like it was extremely good in some parts but was so flat and bland in the others . #PatiPatniAurWohReview,” tweeted a user @beintehaan_.

    14:37 (IST)06 Dec 2019
    'One of the best entertaining movie'

    User @AnirudhAni58 posted on Twitter, “#PatiPatniAurWoh wow 🤩 what a movie this is THE best movie in 2019 Great work by @ananyapandayy @TheAaryanKartik @bhumipednekar One of the best entertainment movie 🍿.... @ananyapandayy fabulous work ❤️... Biggest Fan 🙈😍.”

    14:27 (IST)06 Dec 2019
    Pati Patni Aur Woh: Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare song

    Watch the video of "Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare" here:



    14:12 (IST)06 Dec 2019
    'Well-penned, well-executed and well-enacted'

    User @tushar__jadhav recommends the movie. He tweeted, “#OneWordReview…#PatiPatniAurWoh: WINNER. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½ Thoroughly entertaining contemporary adaptation of BR Chopra’s classic... Well penned, well executed, well enacted [Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi, Ananya, Aparshakti, all in terrific form]... Recommended! #PatiPatniAurWohReview.”

    13:57 (IST)06 Dec 2019
    Bhumi Pedneker shares a BTS pic with the cast
    13:42 (IST)06 Dec 2019
    'Amazing movie'

    “#PatiPatniAurWohReview Amazing movie. @ananyapanday Too young and too cute. @bhumipednekar I hope you get to shoot in places other than Lucknow soon. Beautiful and charming appearance. @TheAaryanKartik no comments. I am a bit jealous,” tweeted user @postmanav.

    13:25 (IST)06 Dec 2019
    fan praises the cast of Pati Patni Aur Woh

    “#PatiPatniAurWoh is full on entertaining movie. @TheAaryanKartik your acting and innocence makes you best actor.. your performance is amazing. @bhumipednekar you rocked as always. @ananyapandayy your performance is also tremendous..#PatiPatniAurWohReview,” tweeted a user @adevoteeofshiva.

    13:12 (IST)06 Dec 2019
    Pati Patni Aur Woh trailer

    Planning to watch Pati Patni aur Woh in theatres? Watch the trailer here first:

    12:57 (IST)06 Dec 2019
    'The trio has lived up to all expections'

    User @VVermaOfficial also gave the film 4 stars and said, “#PatiPatniAurWohReview Rating: 🌟🌟🌟🌟 #PatiPatniAurWoh was thoroughly entertaining! The trio has lived up to all expectations! @TheAaryanKartik @bhumipednekar @ananyapandayy @Aparshakti all in terrific form...@itsBhushanKumar @junochopra @TSeries @BRStudiosLLP”.

    12:42 (IST)06 Dec 2019
    'Full on entertaining movie'

    Twitter user @aishwaryampawar gave the film 4 stars. She tweeted, “#PatiPatniAurWoh is full on entertaining movie. @TheAaryanKartik your acting and innocence makes you best actor.. your performance is amazing.  @bhumipednekar you rocked as always. @ananyapandayy your performance is also tremendous.. #PatiPatniAurWohReview Stars : ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐️.”

    12:25 (IST)06 Dec 2019
    Anil Kapoor on Pati Patni Aur Woh
    12:10 (IST)06 Dec 2019
    'Pati Patni Aur Woh delivers what it promises'

    User @SinhaSomesh shared on Twitter,“#PatiPatniAurWohReview: #PatiPatniAurWoh throws logic to the winds but it works mainly because the sole idea is to entertain & the film delivers what it promises. When you saunter into the cinema hall, just don't wear your thinking caps and you'd enjoy the film from start to end.”

    11:56 (IST)06 Dec 2019
    Pati Patni Aur Woh: Our verdict

    The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review, “The remake of B R Chopra’s 1978 hit has a ready-made template, not that marital infidelity or of any other kind, needs one. This version manages to pull off the same ‘mofussil’ feel, tracking between Kanpur and Lucknow (currently hot Bollywood flavours ), but overall it has the same flavor of boys-will-be-boys, and men will stray, poor fellows, what else can they do.”

    11:43 (IST)06 Dec 2019
    'sure shot entertainer'

    “#PatiPatniAurWoh is your joyride for the week! Looks like a sure shot entertainer! Go to the cinemas & have a blast! All the luck to @TheAaryanKartik @ananyapandayy @bhumipednekar & everyone at @TSeries & #BRFilms for the release!,” posted user @akshayerathi.

    11:28 (IST)06 Dec 2019
    'Modern Take on marriages with comical twists'

    User @sidkannan tweeted, “Modern Take on marriages with comical twists! @TheAaryanKartik, @bhumipednekar and @ananyapandayy add spice to this ‘naughty’ saga! 4 🌟 #PatiPatniAurWohReview #SidK @mudassar_as_is @itsBhushanKumar @junochopra @BRStudiosLLP @TSeries @AseesKaur @DJLIJO @Dj_Chetas @Musicshabbir.”

    11:11 (IST)06 Dec 2019
    Patralekhaa on Pati Pati Patni Aur Woh

    Actress Patralekhaa heaped praise on the cast of the film on Twitter. She said, “Thoroughly enjoyed #PatiPatniAurWoh @mudassar_as_is sir all the best for your labour of love you have nailed it! All the best @TheAaryanKartik @bhumipednekar @ananyapandayy @Aparshakti  you all were impeccable in it.”

    10:57 (IST)06 Dec 2019
    'Paisa vasool'

    A user @neetukumar02 posted on Twitter, “Thoroughly Entertaining and hilarious movie. Well written, funny one liners,  situational comedy. @TheAaryanKartik is outstanding, @bhumipednekar, @Aparshakti @ananyapandayy are fantastic. Paisa Vasool. ⭐⭐⭐1/2 #PatiPatniAurWoh @TSeries @itsBhushanKumar  #PatiPatniAurWohReview.”

    10:43 (IST)06 Dec 2019
    'Roller coaster of entertainment'

    Celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker praised the entire cast on Twitter. He said, “#PatiPatniAurWoh is a roller coaster of entertainment from the first frame to the last! @TheAaryanKartik is fantastic! @bhumipednekar & @ananyapandayy are Suppperrb!! @Aparshakti is hilarious! Well done @junochopra & @mudassar_as_is 👍👍👌👌 @itsBhushanKumar @TSeries.”

    10:25 (IST)06 Dec 2019
    'Brilliant first half'

    User @MishraBhoumik shared on Twitter, “It's the interval of #PatiPatniAurWoh and it's a Brilliant in 1st half. Kartik Aryan , Aparshakti Khurrana duo is great. Let's see how it goes.”

    10:10 (IST)06 Dec 2019
    'Great writing'

    Director Mukesh Chhabhra tweeted, “#PatiPatniAurWoh outstanding, great writing, Absolutely amazing Direction, all the actors soooooo good , @TheAaryanKartik @bhumipednekar @ananyapandayy just wow.”

    09:54 (IST)06 Dec 2019
    'Timepass movie'

    “#PatiPatniAurWohReview: Good timepass movie with Alla comic chemistry of @TheAaryanKartik and @Aparshakti.both the girls @bhumipednekar and @ananyapandayy are in form , cool music , good direction @mudassar_as_is, watch it to make ur weekend good. 3.5 stars !! #PatiPatniAurWoh,” shared user @drejazwaris on Twitter.

    09:39 (IST)06 Dec 2019
    Pati Patni Aur Woh stars share their experience

    In this exclusive interview with Indianexpress.com, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday talk about masala films and love triangles. 

    Watch:

    09:24 (IST)06 Dec 2019
    'Superb, mind blowing, hilarious'

    “Pati Patni Aur Woh is a Superb , mind blowing, hilarious and bit of a emotion. @TheAaryanKartik ur extraordinarily superb. Congratulations team @ananyapandayy @bhumipednekar @Aparshakti @itsBhushanKumar @junochopra and special mention @mudassar_as_is what a writing and direction,” tweeted Kabir Singh producer, Murad Khetani.

    09:08 (IST)06 Dec 2019
    'Not to be missed'

    Producer Apoorva Mehta posted on Twitter, “@TheAaryanKartik @bhumipednekar @ananyapandayy @Aparshakti pack the most hilarious punch together in #PatiPatniAurWoh incredibly written by @mudassar_as_is congratulations @junochopra ! This one is not to be missed !”

    08:50 (IST)06 Dec 2019
    Raveena Tandon on Pati Patni Aur Woh: A complete laugh riot

    Actor Raveen Tandon wished the cast of the film luck and said, '“Wishing you guys all the best ! What a fab fab movie .. #patipatniaurwoh ♥️ a complete laugh riot! @psbhumi ananyapanday and @theaaryankartik you were fabulous! Congratulations @junochopra mudassar_as_is you guys have a super hit on your hands!.'

    08:36 (IST)06 Dec 2019
    'Near perfect-casting'

    Twitter user @Shubham26383793 gave the film 3.25 stars out of 5. He said, “#PatiPatniAurWoh is a old story delivered in a near perfect casting @TheAaryanKartik is FABULOUS @bhumipednekar is the SUR of the movie while @ananyapandayy is right amount of TADKA @mudassar_as_is has Directed well with humourous dialogues at place @BRStudiosLLP @TSeries 3.25/5”.

    08:19 (IST)06 Dec 2019
    'Worth a watch'

    User @asherkeval posted on Twitter, “Remake of #PatiPatniAurWoh is definitely worth a watch. Stars @TheAaryanKartik @bhumipednekar were simply OUTSTANDING & so was @ananyapandayy. Just 2 movies old but she has confidence. Even @Aparshakti's funny one liner makes laugh. @TSeries @AAFilmsIndia #PatiPatniAurWohReview”.

    08:06 (IST)06 Dec 2019
    'Pati Patni Aur Woh is full entertainment'

    Rakul Singh wrote on Twitter, "#PatiPatniAurWoh is full entertainment from the word go @TheAaryanKartik you are awesomeeee and millions r going to fall in love with Chintu tyagi @Aparshakti whattteee timing. fantastic patni @bhumipednekar n perfect woh @ananyapandayy make it such a complete watch u2764ufe0f"

    07:55 (IST)06 Dec 2019
    'A delicious film'

    Kanika Dhillon posted on Twitter, "So .. #PatiPatniAurWoh! A delicious film definitely to be devoured! @mudassar_as_is take a bow! For getting d heart of the film n its gender politics- spot on! @bhumipednekar u leaving us breathless @TheAaryanKartik @Aparshakti super enthralling @ananyapandayy lovely!"

    The music of Pati Patni Aur Woh has also created a lot of buzz with the makers recreating popular tracks "Dheeme Dheeme" and "Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare". The dance step of "Dheeme Dheeme" turned into a challenge on social media and even actor Deepika Padukone tried her hand at it.

    Kartik Aaryan's last two films Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety and Luka Chuppi were both successes at the box office. After the release of Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik will be seen in Dostana 2, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Imtiaz Ali's untitled film with Sara Ali Khan. For Bhumi Pednekar, this is her fourth release of 2019. The actor has already starred in Sonchiriya, Bala and Saand Ki Aankh. She will next be seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Takht, Durgavati, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. For Ananya Panday, this is only her second film after debut Student of the Year 2. She is presently working on Khaali Peeli With Ishaan Khattar.

