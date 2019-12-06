Pati Patni Aur Woh movie release LIVE UPDATES

Pati Patni Aur Woh movie review: The Kartik Aaryan is expected to dominate the box office. Pati Patni Aur Woh movie review: The Kartik Aaryan is expected to dominate the box office.

Starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday, Pati Patni Aur Woh releases today. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is a remake of the 1978 BR Chopra film starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta.

The premise of the film centres around a cheating husband who tries to fool his wife and mistress. The 2019 version of the film met with some controversy soon after the trailer was released. Many objected to the marital rape joke in the trailer and the makers subsequently withdrew the line.

Kartik Aaryan said, “This dialogue got highlighted and we didn’t realise it when we were doing it. We showed it to a lot of people, but no one had pointed it out. We didn’t want to hurt anyone’s sentiments. This isn’t the topic of our film nor was this our intention.”

At the trailer launch of the film, Bhumi Pednekar said, “When I read that script, every doubt that I had disappeared. Like I said earlier, this film is so much fun. It’s a situational comedy, but at the same time, it’s not frivolous. It’s empowering to both the genders. There’s nobody who’s black and white in real life as well. I think the makers have been very conscious to make sure that they do not turn this into a sexist, baseless film.”