Pati Patni Aur Woh movie release LIVE UPDATES

Starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday, Pati Patni Aur Woh releases today. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is a remake of the 1978 BR Chopra film starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta.
The premise of the film centres around a cheating husband who tries to fool his wife and mistress. The 2019 version of the film met with some controversy soon after the trailer was released. Many objected to the marital rape joke in the trailer and the makers subsequently withdrew the line.
Kartik Aaryan said, “This dialogue got highlighted and we didn’t realise it when we were doing it. We showed it to a lot of people, but no one had pointed it out. We didn’t want to hurt anyone’s sentiments. This isn’t the topic of our film nor was this our intention.”
At the trailer launch of the film, Bhumi Pednekar said, “When I read that script, every doubt that I had disappeared. Like I said earlier, this film is so much fun. It’s a situational comedy, but at the same time, it’s not frivolous. It’s empowering to both the genders. There’s nobody who’s black and white in real life as well. I think the makers have been very conscious to make sure that they do not turn this into a sexist, baseless film.”
Highlights
“I’m myself confused regarding the fact that whether I liked the movie or not , like it was extremely good in some parts but was so flat and bland in the others . #PatiPatniAurWohReview,” tweeted a user @beintehaan_.
User @AnirudhAni58 posted on Twitter, “#PatiPatniAurWoh wow 🤩 what a movie this is THE best movie in 2019 Great work by @ananyapandayy @TheAaryanKartik @bhumipednekar One of the best entertainment movie 🍿.... @ananyapandayy fabulous work ❤️... Biggest Fan 🙈😍.”
Watch the video of "Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare" here:
User @tushar__jadhav recommends the movie. He tweeted, “#OneWordReview…#PatiPatniAurWoh: WINNER. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½ Thoroughly entertaining contemporary adaptation of BR Chopra’s classic... Well penned, well executed, well enacted [Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi, Ananya, Aparshakti, all in terrific form]... Recommended! #PatiPatniAurWohReview.”
“#PatiPatniAurWohReview Amazing movie. @ananyapanday Too young and too cute. @bhumipednekar I hope you get to shoot in places other than Lucknow soon. Beautiful and charming appearance. @TheAaryanKartik no comments. I am a bit jealous,” tweeted user @postmanav.
“#PatiPatniAurWoh is full on entertaining movie. @TheAaryanKartik your acting and innocence makes you best actor.. your performance is amazing. @bhumipednekar you rocked as always. @ananyapandayy your performance is also tremendous..#PatiPatniAurWohReview,” tweeted a user @adevoteeofshiva.
Planning to watch Pati Patni aur Woh in theatres? Watch the trailer here first:
User @VVermaOfficial also gave the film 4 stars and said, “#PatiPatniAurWohReview Rating: 🌟🌟🌟🌟 #PatiPatniAurWoh was thoroughly entertaining! The trio has lived up to all expectations! @TheAaryanKartik @bhumipednekar @ananyapandayy @Aparshakti all in terrific form...@itsBhushanKumar @junochopra @TSeries @BRStudiosLLP”.
Twitter user @aishwaryampawar gave the film 4 stars. She tweeted, “#PatiPatniAurWoh is full on entertaining movie. @TheAaryanKartik your acting and innocence makes you best actor.. your performance is amazing. @bhumipednekar you rocked as always. @ananyapandayy your performance is also tremendous.. #PatiPatniAurWohReview Stars : ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐️.”
User @SinhaSomesh shared on Twitter,“#PatiPatniAurWohReview: #PatiPatniAurWoh throws logic to the winds but it works mainly because the sole idea is to entertain & the film delivers what it promises. When you saunter into the cinema hall, just don't wear your thinking caps and you'd enjoy the film from start to end.”
The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review, “The remake of B R Chopra’s 1978 hit has a ready-made template, not that marital infidelity or of any other kind, needs one. This version manages to pull off the same ‘mofussil’ feel, tracking between Kanpur and Lucknow (currently hot Bollywood flavours ), but overall it has the same flavor of boys-will-be-boys, and men will stray, poor fellows, what else can they do.”
Also read | Pati Patni Aur Woh movie review: No laughing matter
“#PatiPatniAurWoh is your joyride for the week! Looks like a sure shot entertainer! Go to the cinemas & have a blast! All the luck to @TheAaryanKartik @ananyapandayy @bhumipednekar & everyone at @TSeries & #BRFilms for the release!,” posted user @akshayerathi.
User @sidkannan tweeted, “Modern Take on marriages with comical twists! @TheAaryanKartik, @bhumipednekar and @ananyapandayy add spice to this ‘naughty’ saga! 4 🌟 #PatiPatniAurWohReview #SidK @mudassar_as_is @itsBhushanKumar @junochopra @BRStudiosLLP @TSeries @AseesKaur @DJLIJO @Dj_Chetas @Musicshabbir.”
Actress Patralekhaa heaped praise on the cast of the film on Twitter. She said, “Thoroughly enjoyed #PatiPatniAurWoh @mudassar_as_is sir all the best for your labour of love you have nailed it! All the best @TheAaryanKartik @bhumipednekar @ananyapandayy @Aparshakti you all were impeccable in it.”
A user @neetukumar02 posted on Twitter, “Thoroughly Entertaining and hilarious movie. Well written, funny one liners, situational comedy. @TheAaryanKartik is outstanding, @bhumipednekar, @Aparshakti @ananyapandayy are fantastic. Paisa Vasool. ⭐⭐⭐1/2 #PatiPatniAurWoh @TSeries @itsBhushanKumar #PatiPatniAurWohReview.”
Celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker praised the entire cast on Twitter. He said, “#PatiPatniAurWoh is a roller coaster of entertainment from the first frame to the last! @TheAaryanKartik is fantastic! @bhumipednekar & @ananyapandayy are Suppperrb!! @Aparshakti is hilarious! Well done @junochopra & @mudassar_as_is 👍👍👌👌 @itsBhushanKumar @TSeries.”
User @MishraBhoumik shared on Twitter, “It's the interval of #PatiPatniAurWoh and it's a Brilliant in 1st half. Kartik Aryan , Aparshakti Khurrana duo is great. Let's see how it goes.”
Director Mukesh Chhabhra tweeted, “#PatiPatniAurWoh outstanding, great writing, Absolutely amazing Direction, all the actors soooooo good , @TheAaryanKartik @bhumipednekar @ananyapandayy just wow.”
“#PatiPatniAurWohReview: Good timepass movie with Alla comic chemistry of @TheAaryanKartik and @Aparshakti.both the girls @bhumipednekar and @ananyapandayy are in form , cool music , good direction @mudassar_as_is, watch it to make ur weekend good. 3.5 stars !! #PatiPatniAurWoh,” shared user @drejazwaris on Twitter.
In this exclusive interview with Indianexpress.com, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday talk about masala films and love triangles.
Watch:
“Pati Patni Aur Woh is a Superb , mind blowing, hilarious and bit of a emotion. @TheAaryanKartik ur extraordinarily superb. Congratulations team @ananyapandayy @bhumipednekar @Aparshakti @itsBhushanKumar @junochopra and special mention @mudassar_as_is what a writing and direction,” tweeted Kabir Singh producer, Murad Khetani.
Producer Apoorva Mehta posted on Twitter, “@TheAaryanKartik @bhumipednekar @ananyapandayy @Aparshakti pack the most hilarious punch together in #PatiPatniAurWoh incredibly written by @mudassar_as_is congratulations @junochopra ! This one is not to be missed !”
Actor Raveen Tandon wished the cast of the film luck and said, '“Wishing you guys all the best ! What a fab fab movie .. #patipatniaurwoh ♥️ a complete laugh riot! @psbhumi ananyapanday and @theaaryankartik you were fabulous! Congratulations @junochopra mudassar_as_is you guys have a super hit on your hands!.'
Twitter user @Shubham26383793 gave the film 3.25 stars out of 5. He said, “#PatiPatniAurWoh is a old story delivered in a near perfect casting @TheAaryanKartik is FABULOUS @bhumipednekar is the SUR of the movie while @ananyapandayy is right amount of TADKA @mudassar_as_is has Directed well with humourous dialogues at place @BRStudiosLLP @TSeries 3.25/5”.
User @asherkeval posted on Twitter, “Remake of #PatiPatniAurWoh is definitely worth a watch. Stars @TheAaryanKartik @bhumipednekar were simply OUTSTANDING & so was @ananyapandayy. Just 2 movies old but she has confidence. Even @Aparshakti's funny one liner makes laugh. @TSeries @AAFilmsIndia #PatiPatniAurWohReview”.
Rakul Singh wrote on Twitter, "#PatiPatniAurWoh is full entertainment from the word go @TheAaryanKartik you are awesomeeee and millions r going to fall in love with Chintu tyagi @Aparshakti whattteee timing. fantastic patni @bhumipednekar n perfect woh @ananyapandayy make it such a complete watch u2764ufe0f"
Kanika Dhillon posted on Twitter, "So .. #PatiPatniAurWoh! A delicious film definitely to be devoured! @mudassar_as_is take a bow! For getting d heart of the film n its gender politics- spot on! @bhumipednekar u leaving us breathless @TheAaryanKartik @Aparshakti super enthralling @ananyapandayy lovely!"