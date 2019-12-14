Pati Patni Aur Woh full movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

Pati Patni Aur Woh is available on Tamilrockers. Pati Patni Aur Woh is available on Tamilrockers.

Romantic comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh has been leaked by piracy website Tamilrockers. The Mudassar Aziz directorial stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in lead roles.

As the name suggests, Tamilrockers was earlier limited to only Tamil movies, but has since gradually expanded its reach to Bollywood movies, TV shows, web series and Hollywood films

The piracy website has not stopped being a troublemaker despite a order against them by the Madras High Court. Tamilrockers continues to work through proxy servers and keeps changing its domain making it difficult to block the website.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film two stars in her review. Shubhra wrote, “If only this new triangle had made more of Vedika’s spunk, and Tapasya’s spirit, it would have been a much more interesting take on contemporary marriages and mores. But oh no, it’s more interested in Abhinav’s whiny lines about an ex-girlfriend whom he still pines for, and his awkward passes at the new entrant in his life, even if the film never really is able to explain why he is such a magnet for both the women, who could clearly do better.”

“But much more problematic is the film’s slipping into casual misogyny and patriarchy: the choice of attire, Western for the bad woman and Indian for the pati-vrata, is a mouldy thing. The wife’s making eyes at a former lover is a matter of concern, but it’s perfectly okay for the husband to be handed a forgive-me-because-you-are-my-true-love arc,” she added.

