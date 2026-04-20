Pati Patni Aur Woh Do teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana enters ‘pativerse’, caught between three women

After Kartik Aaryan was seen caught between the love of two women in the 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh, its sequel Pati Patni Aur Woh Do takes things up a notch. This time, the film’s lead actor Ayushmann Khurrana is caught between not two but three women — Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh. The makers shared a glimpse of this madness on Monday as they released the film’s teaser.

The film revisits the classic drama of the ‘pati-patni-aur-woh’ dynamic into the universe of “patis”, a.k.a. the “pativerse”, where the key character of husbands remains unchanged. The teaser shows Ayushmann as Prajapati Pandey working in his office when a knock on the door diverts his attention, and he is told that a woman is here to meet him. The actor is then seen amazed as the lady enters through the door. This is followed by glimpses of Ayushmann romancing Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh. We then see Vijay Raaz enter the frame as a cop, and he questions Ayushmann if all three women are his ‘friends’ or something else. This leads to confusion snowballing into an all-out comedy of errors.