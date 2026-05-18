Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film earns Rs 24 cr globally, trails behind Kartik Aaryan original

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection Day 3: Mudassar Aziz-directed rom-com Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has been getting a mixed response from audiences. However, a positive sign for Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Sara Ali Khan starrer is that its numbers have been scaling upwards at the box office. After the first weekend, the film has made a total net collection of Rs 17.50 crores and a total gross collection of Rs 21 crores. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do raked in a gross total of Rs 3.25 crores overseas. The film’s gross total worldwide collection stands at Rs 24.25 crores.

Ayushmann’s latest film saw a 34.8 percent increase in its box office collection on Sunday as the film earned Rs 7.75 crores net across 6350 shows in India. On day 3, the film’s gross collection in India stood at Rs 9.30 crores. On its first day (Friday), Pati Patni Aur Woh Do collected Rs 4 crores, and on day 2 (Saturday), the film earned Rs 5.75 crores.

Also Read: ‘Female characters with dignity’: Mudassar Aziz on whether Pati Patni Aur Woh Do promotes adultery

Compared to Saturday, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do also saw an impressive jump in its occupancy on Sunday. While the overall occupancy on Saturday was 17.69 percent; on Sunday, it jumped to 26.02 percent. With 19 shows, Chennai had an occupancy of 53.5 percent, and with 168 shows, Pune recorded an occupancy of 31.8 percent. In Mumbai, the overall occupancy for Pati Patni Aur Woh Do was 28.5 percent with 468 shows running, and in Delhi NCR, the occupancy was 20 percent with 961 shows.

The Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer trails behind its 2019 predecessor, which starred Kartik Aaryan. Back in 2019, Kartik Aaryan’s Pati Patni Aur Woh had earned Rs 17.50 crores and closed its opening weekend with a total collection of Rs 42 crores. Before this, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Thamma. The film performed decently at the box office, earning Rs 187.59 crore in its lifetime. So far, Dream Girl remains the highest grosser for Ayushmann Khurrana.

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Rakul Preet Singh’s last film, De De Pyaar De 2, collected Rs 111.77 crore at the box office. This is Wamiqa Gabbi’s second release in 2026. Before Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, she was seen in Bhoot Bangla, which became a hit and managed to earn Rs 249.05 crore worldwide. As for Sara Ali Khan, she was last seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro Inn Dino; the film failed to impress both critically and commercially.

About Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

Ever since the film’s trailer dropped, the film has been panned for promoting adultery. However, the film’s director and the lead actor, Ayushmann Khurrana, had denied the claims. Another controversy around the film was about its leading ladies not getting along. As per a few media reports, Rakul Preet and Sara Ali Khan had been ignoring and sidelining Wamiqa Gabbi at one of the film’s events. Clarifying these rumors, the actress said in an interview with News 18, “The media created this. A perception becomes a narrative, and if it’s repeated ten times, it starts becoming the truth. This has been happening for years now. Who has actually seen these catfights, differences, and disturbed relationships?”

Rakul Preet had further added, “Any professional actor who comes to a set knows that the film is important for everyone’s career. A film is your rozi-roti. You have to give your hundred per cent to the project you’re working on. You’re not going to behave immaturely and have issues with co-actors unless something extremely wrong is happening.”

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Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Patni Pati Aur Woh Do was released in theaters on 15th May. On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana will be next seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s next Yeh Prem Mol Liya alongside Sharwari. He also has another film with Dharma Productions titled Udta Teer with Sara Ali Khan.