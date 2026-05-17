Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film earns over Rs 13 crore

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection day 2: Despite receiving poor reviews and registering a modest opening on Friday, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, and Wamiqa Gabbi’s rom-com Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is beginning to show signs of momentum at the box office.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film witnessed a 43.8 percent jump in collections on Saturday compared to Friday. It had opened with Rs 4 crore on Day 1, while its Saturday earnings rose to Rs 5.75 crore across 6,717 shows. With this, the movie’s total gross collection has reached Rs 11.70 crore and total India net collections stands at Rs 9.75 crore. Overseas, the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer has earned Rs 1 crore, taking its worldwide gross total to Rs 13.70 crore.

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Pati Patni Aur Woh Do recorded an overall occupancy of 17.69 percent on Saturday across 3,273 shows in India. The film witnessed its highest occupancy in Chennai at 36.5 percent from 23 shows. Pune followed with 24.8 percent occupancy across 177 shows, while Bengaluru registered 24.3 percent occupancy from 236 shows. In Mumbai, the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer recorded 19.8 percent occupancy across 498 shows. Meanwhile, in the Delhi-NCR region, the movie managed an occupancy of 15 percent from 982 shows.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is trailing far behind its predecessor Pati Patni Aur Woh, which released in 2019. The Kartik Aaryan film had earned Rs 12.33 crore net in India on its second day alone. Both films are directed by Mudassar Aziz.

Dream Girl remains the highest grosser for Ayushmann Khurrana. Last year, his film Thamma also performed decently at the box office, earning Rs 187.59 crore. As for Rakul Preet Singh, her last film De De Pyaar De 2 collected Rs 111.77 crore at the box office. This was Wamiqa Gabbi’s second release in 2026. Before Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, she was seen in Bhoot Bangla, which became a hit and managed to earn Rs 249.05 crore worldwide. As for Sara Ali Khan, she was last seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro Inn Dino; the film failed to impress both critically and commercially.

Controversy before Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’s release

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do faced criticism following the release of its trailer, with many accusing it of glorifying adultery. However, the film’s cast and director later defended the project, clarifying that such assumptions were misplaced. In an exclusive interview with SCREEN, director Musdassar Aziz said, “Professionally, as a filmmaker, I started my career as a writer. And a writer must allow discourse of any kind, and that’s always welcome. If people react to a trailer or film in a certain way on social media, I’m happy. Because eventually, people watch the film, and then they realise whether it’s about adultery or not. Maybe they were too quick to react, and the problem solved itself. So, why worry? If I were genuinely trying to promote adultery, I’d be concerned. But I’m not. At the end of the day, the film releases, people watch it, and they’ll see: ‘Oh, this is not about adultery, and it’s certainly not promoting it.’ As they say, the proof of the pudding is in the tasting.”

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At the film’s trailer launch, Ayushmann Khurrana had also spoken about the film promoting infidelity. He said, “My role of Prajapati Pandey is a green flag. He’s a complete green flag. His moral compass is absolutely correct. We’re not promoting any infidelity because it’s a family film. Every member will enjoy watching the film a lot. It’s just a comedy of errors. It’s not like Prajapati is in any kind of affair with someone. You’ll find out after watching the film.”