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Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office day 1: Ayushmann’s film earns one-third of prequel, makes Rs 3.85 cr
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection day 1: The film has underperformed in comparison to the Kartik Aaryan-starrer prequel, which opened at Rs 9.10 crore.
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Wamiqa Gabbi’s film released in theatres on Friday, May 15, and earned Rs 5.62 crore worldwide, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, who also helmed the 2019 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh, the film collected Rs 3.85 crore India nett and Rs 4.62 crore India gross across 6,822 shows, registering an occupancy of just 12%.
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has underperformed in comparison to the Kartik Aaryan-starrer prequel, which opened at Rs 10.50 crore gross in India and Rs 9.10 crore nett. The prequel also starred Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in key roles. The 2019 film went on to emerge as a commercial success with a lifetime collection of Rs 109 crore.
Before this release, Ayushmann Khurrana was seen in the horror-comedy Thamma, produced by Dinesh Vijan. The film released on Diwali and opened at Rs 24 crore across 14,298 shows, though collections declined sharply soon after the initial rush. Despite that, it managed to earn Rs 187.59 crore at the box office. The film was part of Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe, which includes Stree, Bhediya, Roohi and Munjya.
Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in De De Pyaar De 2 alongside Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan. The film opened at Rs 8.75 crore and went on to earn a lifetime collection of Rs 111.77 crore at the box office.
For Sara Ali Khan, Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino was her last theatrical outing. Despite featuring actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta and Konkona Sen Sharma, the film opened at just Rs 3.50 crore, and earned Rs 69 crore during its lifetime. Meanwhile, for Wamiqa Gabbi, this marks her second release of the year after the successful Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar and reuniting him with filmmaker Priyadarshan. Bhooth Bangla earned Rs 249.05 crore worldwide.
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With the Ayushmann Khurrana-led film mounted on a moderate budget, it remains to be seen whether the makers can recover costs within the first week itself. The film has taken a relatively slow start for an Ayushmann Khurrana release. The actor is known for headlining medium-budget social comedies that often open in double digits at the box office. However, with the latest release receiving mixed reviews, all eyes are now on whether the film can witness growth over the weekend.
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