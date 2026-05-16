Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office day 1: Ayushmann’s film earns one-third of prequel, makes Rs 3.85 cr

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Wamiqa Gabbi’s film released in theatres on Friday, May 15, and earned Rs 5.62 crore worldwide, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, who also helmed the 2019 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh, the film collected Rs 3.85 crore India nett and Rs 4.62 crore India gross across 6,822 shows, registering an occupancy of just 12%.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has underperformed in comparison to the Kartik Aaryan-starrer prequel, which opened at Rs 10.50 crore gross in India and Rs 9.10 crore nett. The prequel also starred Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in key roles. The 2019 film went on to emerge as a commercial success with a lifetime collection of Rs 109 crore.