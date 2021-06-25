Pathan: Shah Rukh Khan resumes shoot, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham to join next week

Shah RUkh Khan has started shooting for Pathan at YRF Studio in MUmbai. (Photo: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan has resumed shooting of his next film, Pathan, at Yash Raj Films Studios in Mumbai. The film also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles, and they are expected to join the shoot next week. Salman Khan is playing a cameo in the film.

A well-placed trade source close to the actor shares, “Pathan has resumed its shooting schedule after the lockdown due to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. Intense schedule awaits SRK who is first to have resumed the shoot. We hear John Abraham and Deepika Padukone are set to start in the next few days. A sizeable portion of the film will be shot in this schedule before the team heads to international locations to shoot the big action and scale sequences.”

Shah Rukh and film’s director Sidharth Anand were spotted at YRF Studio.

As Shah Rukh Khan clocked 29 years in Bollywood, the actor took to his social media platforms to thank his fans for the overwhelming love he has received over the years. He also conducted an impromptu ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Twitter and interacted with his fans.

Pathan is part of Aditya Chopra’s huge line-up of films that are set to be announced soon. Other films in the line-up include Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan’s debut Maharaj, Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji and Siddhant Chaturvedi-Sharvari’s Bunty Aur Babli 2, Vicky Kaushal’s next, Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera.